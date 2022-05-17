Chase Briscoe Lands ‘Magical’ Partner on 5-Race Deal

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe is about to take on the NASCAR All-Star Race, and he will use the race to put a new scheme on display while battling for $1 million. He has landed a new partner in Magical Vacation Planner as part of a five-race deal.

SHR and MVP announced the news on May 16 with a press release. They confirmed that the authorized Disney Vacation Planner based in Briscoe’s hometown will take over the No. 14 with a grey, black, and red scheme. The MVP logos will take a prominent position on the sides and the hood of the stock car as Briscoe pursues multiple wins, as well as a big payday.

Bringing magic to the race track. We’re excited to welcome @mvplanners, an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner, as a partner of @ChaseBriscoe_14 and the No. 14 team. The scheme debuts this weekend at the All-Star Race. pic.twitter.com/VLNbnBZCrq — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 16, 2022

“I’m a proud Hoosier and proud to be from Mitchell, Indiana, and to be able to represent a hometown company in Magical Vacation Planner is actually pretty magical,” Briscoe said in a press release. “My family used MVP to go to Disney long before I ever made it to NASCAR, but it’s been a while since then because I’ve always been racing. But now I’m a dad and Disney is definitely on my to-do list, and just like I’ve got a crew chief to help me get the most out of a race, I’ve got a crew chief in MVP for when Marissa and I plan our family’s Disney vacation.”

The scheme will debut during the All-Star Race before returning in the playoffs. Briscoe will also run the MVP scheme on September 11 at Kansas Speedway, September 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway, October 2 at Talladega Superspeedway, and October 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. MVP will serve as an associate partner for the remainder of the season.

Briscoe Secured His All-Star Race Spot Early in 2022

FIRST WIN! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE CHASE BRISCOE ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES VICTORY AT PHOENIX!@ChaseBriscoe_14 | @StewartHaasRcng pic.twitter.com/R4ZnF2o7OL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 13, 2022

Briscoe is only in his second full-time Cup Series season, and he has in the midst of a career year. He has already matched his career-best three top-10 finishes, and he has led a total of 187 laps. Briscoe also won the first race of his career.

The Mitchell native reached Victory Lane in what was his 40th career Cup Series start. He suited up at Phoenix Raceway and started sixth overall after qualifying. Briscoe led a total of 101 laps at the one-mile track before holding off Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain on the final two laps.

This win locked Briscoe into the playoffs, and it helped him secure a spot in the All-Star Race. He can now focus on battling for the $1 million prize instead of trying to turn in a strong enough performance during the All-Star Open to reach the main event.

Briscoe Remains in Need of Points

The driver of the No. 14 SHR Ford Mustang has had an interesting start to his second Cup Series season. He kicked off the year with a third-place finish in the Daytona 500 before finishing 16th at Auto Club Speedway and 35th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway due to a crash.

Briscoe was still above the playoff cutline after LVMS, but he needed to gain some ground. He did just that by winning at Phoenix. He jumped from 14th in points to fourth and gained some much-needed momentum.

Briscoe has spent the remaining races alternating between strong performances and struggles. He has five finishes outside of the top 20, which have dropped him back down to 14th in points. Though he was within reach of a second-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway before an attempted pass on Tyler Reddick sent him spinning on the dirt track and led to a 22nd-place finish.

