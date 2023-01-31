Chase Elliott Reunites With Longtime Primary Partner

Hendrick Motorsports has made another move ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has renewed its deal with Cox Automotive, the parent company of Kelley Blue Book.

According to the announcement, Kelley Blue Book will continue to support Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott as part of a deal that now goes through the 2024 Cup Series season. The 2023 season, in particular, will see the company taking over the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for two events while also serving as a yearlong associate partner.

The blue No. 9 KBB Chevrolet Camaro will make its season debut on March 12 at Phoenix Raceway. The scheme will then return on September 24 for the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Extending our partnership with @KelleyBlueBook through 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited. Check out the details here: https://t.co/USEbsIRPhB pic.twitter.com/s56tdUEjV2 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 31, 2023

“Kelley Blue Book has been such a big part of my Cup Series career dating back to my very first season, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together so far,” Elliott said in a press release.

“Not only have they been an outstanding partner for our No. 9 program, but for Mr. Hendrick’s entire organization. I look forward to continuing to build our relationship and celebrating more victories with Kelley Blue Book in the years to come.”

Kelley Blue Book First Joined HMS in 2014

Cox Automotive/Kelley Blue Book has been a key partner of HMS for numerous seasons. The relationship first began with the company joining Dale Earnhardt Jr. at both Sonoma Raceway and Phoenix Raceway. He delivered a third-place finish at the road course and an eighth-place finish at the oval track.

The relationship grew in 2016 as Kelley Blue Book joined forces with a new driver. The company took over Elliott’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. Both races resulted in fourth-place finishes.

Kelley Blue Book has continued to sponsor Elliott ever since while the Georgia native has continued to deliver strong performances. This includes several top-five finishes and a pole win at Watkins Glen International.

The only thing remaining for Elliott to accomplish is to take a Kelley Blue Book primary scheme to Victory Lane. He will attempt this feat at Phoenix Raceway, where he has a win from the 2020 season, and at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott Now Prepares To Pursue Another Win

Now that Elliott has another partner in place for the 2023 season, he will now head to Los Angeles for the first race. Though this is one that is more about bragging rights than points. He will take on the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Elliott has never won the exhibition event, but he enters the weekend in a tie for the best odds to win. He sits at 8-1 alongside reigning Busch Light Clash champion Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and teammate Kyle Larson.

The 2022 Busch Light Clash, the first at the LA Memorial Coliseum, featured a final battle between Logano, Busch, and Austin Dillon. They finished 1-2-3 while Elliott crossed the finish line 11th overall in the No. 9 Chevrolet. Now he will attempt to surpass this performance while preparing for the second season of the Next Gen era.