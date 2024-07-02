Chase Elliott Talks Life, Ryan Blaney Friendship, & NASCAR’s Potential Electric Future

Chase Elliott is 28 years old and in the prime of his NASCAR Cup Series career. In his ninth full-time season, he’s recorded 19 career Cup victories, won the 2020 championship, and earned the title as the sport’s most popular driver six years in a row. With so many impressive career achievements and reflecting back on his life, what would he tell his 10-year-old self about life and racing?

“From 10 to now, a lot has changed for sure,” Elliott admitted before the June 23 New Hampshire race. “Just continue to learn in life and in racing. I think as time goes on and every year that I get older, I think I learn new things and I might look at something a little bit differently. I think as you get older, you really just start to understand and recognize priorities on the racetrack and off the racetrack, or at least that’s kind of where my head has gone over the course of my later twenties here.

“I think that will continue to change as time goes. I’m not sure if that ever stops. You know, I’ve never met a human that, whether you’re 35 or 55 or 75, that has it figured out. So, I don’t think anybody ever figures it out. I think if you just be open-minded and try to keep your eyes on the things that matter and let the rest of it sort itself out.”

Chase Elliott Details Friendship With Ryan Blaney

Chase Elliott wants to beat every driver he races against on Sunday. That includes his friend Ryan Blaney. While they’re fierce competitors on the track, the No. 9 pilot said off of it they’ve developed a close relationship that started years ago.

“I’ve known Ryan for a long time. I knew him when we were kids growing up around the racetrack with his dad racing and my dad racing at a similar time,” Elliott said. “So we kind of always had that relationship. And then ultimately we had a very similar path to getting here.

“And then we spent many of our younger years in racing going to the same racetracks and racing the same kind of cars. That was really I feel like when our relationship grew because we started to spend more time around each other. You know when you’re on the road a lot it’s nice to have a buddy. He was definitely that guy for me. It just kind of so happened that our paths crossed.

“And I think even more cool that we both have been fortunate enough to live out our dreams and to make it here. I would say for the both of us, if our careers ended tomorrow, we’ve lived a vast majority of our dream already, which I think is really cool and that’s just not something you get to see every day with somebody that you’re close to and respect.”

Elliott Hopes to Resume Trips With Blaney in Future

Elliott mentioned how close his relationship is with Blaney. In the past, that included taking trips to different places around the globe like Amsterdam in 2017.

“We’ve taken a lot of really cool trips and traveled the world and seen a lot of cool things,” the HMS driver revealed. “Haven’t gone anywhere in the last couple years. Back to your question about life. Everybody gets busy and things change a little bit as you get older.

“But hope we can keep our trend going. We were on a great run there for a few years going to some really cool places and seeing a lot of the world. So I have had the aspiration to continue to do that. Whether it’s while we’re still racing or after, I think those things are important to do if you have the opportunity to do them. We’ve been fortunate to do a lot of that.”

Where Does Elliott See NASCAR Going in Future ?

Chase Elliott, as he mentioned, has been a part of NASCAR since his birth with his father Bill competing. That family background has allowed him to have a unique perspective on the sport as it’s changed through the years. He said the biggest change he’s personally witnessed since his arrival on the Cup scene in 2016 has been the current car, which debuted in 2022.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s been the transition to the Next Gen car, for sure. I mean, and honestly, I’m not sure there’s ever been a change that is quite that large or a change that has been that much of a departure from a previous generation vehicle.”

That’s the past. What does Elliott think about the future of NASCAR?

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “I’m not sure where they want to go. Obviously, there’s a lot of talk of what the electric side of the world is going to bring. That’s the most popular question, right?

“I don’t really know. I think society is going to determine that probably more than anything as time goes. What laws are going to be put in place over the course of the next 10 to 20 years that ultimately trickle down and force them to have to make a change or not.

“I know that NASCAR, they’re always trying to think ahead at least and understand. They try to be prepared for whatever that next step is. I really think anything is on the table as time goes on. And I think from a competitor standpoint and just being involved with these teams, I just hope that they give the teams a good opportunity to not only financially be able to take on big changes as they come along in a fair manner, but also timely, too, and just giving people enough time to develop and get things where they need to be.”

It’ll be interesting to see if an electric NASCAR comes to fruition, and even more interesting if Elliott is still around when it happens. If he is, you know his loyal fans will be there cheering his every lap.