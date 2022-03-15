Chase Elliott Shakes Up Primary Scheme for Bristol & Watkins Glen

Hendrick Motorsports has shaken up Chase Elliott‘s primary scheme for two upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races. He will highlight Kelley Blue Book’s new look at Bristol Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International.

Hendrick Motorsports showed off the new look on March 15, revealing that Elliott will have a white stock car with blue and gold stripes. The Kelley Blue Book logo will take up the entire hood. Elliott will use this “clean” scheme first during the Bristol dirt race on April 17. He will then bring it back for the road course race at Watkins Glen International on August 21.

Something new and something blue for Bristol and Watkins Glen. @chaseelliott | @KelleyBlueBook pic.twitter.com/SfTEGjkykp — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 15, 2022

“Hey, guys, just got a chance to see the new KBB Chevrolet for 2022,” Elliott said in a Twitter video. “Love the new colors. Hope you guys like it as well, and I can’t wait to get it dirty at Bristol coming up here real soon. Appreciate all of the great support that you show us. Always cool to unveil new looks for our partners, and KBB has been a great one.”

Elliott showcased KBB during two races of the 2021 season. He debuted a blue and gold version of the scheme during the playoff race at Richmond Raceway on September 11 and drove his way to a fourth-place finish. He then brought it back for a seventh-place finish in the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

span style=”color: #c83803;”>ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Elliott Has Achieved Success With Kelley Blue Book

Chase Elliott WINS at Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/Tm5kKKNVU5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2020

The Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has featured several KBB schemes since Elliott’s rookie season (2016), both on the No. 24 and the No. 9. The Cup Series champion has highlighted the company on short tracks, intermediates, and road courses while contending for wins.

Elliott has also taken KBB to Victory Lane during his Cup Series career. He put the company on display during the COVID-altered year, starting with a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 28. Elliott started 19th overall at the 1.5-mile track, but he worked his way through the field before ultimately taking the lead from Kevin Harvick.

The Georgia native held on for the final 28 laps of the Cup Series race, built up a 2.4-second lead over Denny Hamlin, and won his first race of the season. He punched his ticket to the playoffs and kicked off a run that featured four more wins and a championship.

Elliott Has Dominated During Previous Trips to Watkins Glen

Retweet to congratulate @ChaseElliott on his WIN at Watkins Glen! pic.twitter.com/1ZXyOlNaRH — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 4, 2019

The upcoming trip to Watkins Glen International will provide Elliott with another opportunity to tie a Hall of Famer. He is currently third all-time in road course wins with seven trips to Victory Lane. Tony Stewart is second with eight wins while Jeff Gordon is first with nine.

Watkins Glen will be a fitting track for Elliott to continue his pursuit of Gordon and Stewart. He already has two Cup Series wins at the New York road course, including his first career win in 2018 and a dominant performance in 2019.

The Cup Series drivers headed to Watkins Glen International on August 4, 2019, to battle over 90 laps on the 2.450-mile track. Elliott kicked off his weekend with the fastest lap in qualifying to secure the Pole Award, and then he proceeded to lead 80 total laps. Martin Truex Jr., who has four road course wins of his own, was able to pull within one car length during the final lap, but he couldn’t get close enough to attempt a pass.

READ NEXT: Ross Chastain Expands Schedule for Atlanta Weekend