NASCAR Chase Standings After Talladega: Championship Battle Takes Dramatic Turn

The NASCAR Cup Series championship picture looks dramatically different after Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kyle Larson pulled off a remarkable final-lap comeback to win Sunday’s race, turning a five-point championship advantage into a commanding 73-point lead with just two races remaining in the 2026 season.

For Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and the rest of the championship contenders, the pressure just intensified.

Full NASCAR Chase Standings After Talladega

Here are the updated standings with two races remaining:

Pos. Driver Behind 1 Kyle Larson Leader (2,441 pts) 2 Denny Hamlin -73 3 Christopher Bell -74 4 Chase Briscoe -77 5 Joey Logano -94 6 Ryan Blaney -107 7 Tyler Reddick -126 8 Ty Gibbs -183 9 Austin Cindric -188 10 Carson Hocevar -198 11 William Byron -214 12 Chase Elliott -218 13 Bubba Wallace -218 14 Daniel Suarez -240 15 Ryan Preece -249 16 Chris Buescher -253

Kyle Larson’s Talladega Victory Shakes Up NASCAR Chase

Larson appeared to have lost his chance at victory when he was shuffled from the lead to approximately 11th on the final lap. But with help from Ross Chastain, the Hendrick Motorsports driver charged back through the field to take the checkered flag.

The victory came one week after Larson finished 34th at Phoenix, allowing his closest competitors to close the gap in the standings.

Now, Hamlin sits second, 73 points behind Larson, despite moving up two positions. Bell dropped to third, 74 points back, while Chase Briscoe slipped to fourth, 77 points behind.

Joey Logano moved into fifth despite a frightening crash that sent his No. 22 Ford onto its roof with five laps remaining. Logano climbed out of the car and was later evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Ryan Blaney, another driver caught in a multicar accident, dropped to sixth in the championship standings.

With only two races left, Larson has put himself in a remarkably strong position to capture his third Cup Series championship.

For everyone chasing him, the margin for error has become considerably smaller.