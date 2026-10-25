Who Won the NASCAR Race at Talladega? Kyle Larson Pulls Off Stunning Last-Lap Victory

Kyle Larson looked like he had lost his chance to win at Talladega Superspeedway. Less than a lap later, he was celebrating one of the most improbable victories of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver went from the lead to roughly 11th on the final lap of Sunday’s YellaWood 500, only to charge back through traffic and take the checkered flag in a remarkable finish.

And the championship implications were enormous.

Larson entered Sunday’s race with a five-point lead over Christopher Bell. He left Talladega with an unofficial 73-point advantage over Denny Hamlin, putting himself in a commanding position with just two races remaining in NASCAR’s championship Chase.

Stage 2: The ‘Big One’ Rocks NASCAR’s Championship Chase

Talladega’s biggest wreck struck on Lap 132, collecting 12 cars and dealing a devastating blow to several championship contenders.

The accident began when Ryan Blaney lost momentum in the outside lane and Bubba Wallace couldn’t avoid hitting him from behind. Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and several others were swept up in the pileup.

Blaney was unable to continue, while Reddick and Elliott were among those sent to the garage. Championship leader Kyle Larson escaped the wreck and was scored as the leader under caution.

Joey Logano ultimately won Stage 2 by just 0.012 seconds over Larson, who collected nine valuable stage points. Chase Briscoe finished third.

Stage 1: RFK Racing Dominates as Christopher Bell Suffers Disaster

RFK Racing turned Talladega’s early fuel-saving strategy into a major advantage.

While most of the field slowed to conserve fuel, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski broke away, eventually building a lead of roughly 40 seconds. Buescher won the opening stage, followed by his two teammates.

Larson finished fourth, earning seven stage points.

But Christopher Bell, who entered Sunday just five points behind Larson, suffered a disastrous opening stage. Bell spun entering pit road on Lap 56 and hit the inside wall, triggering a series of tire problems, repairs and a pass-through penalty for too many crew members over the wall.

Bell ended Stage 1 nine laps down in 40th place, putting his championship hopes in serious jeopardy.