CHK Racing Sets Up Historic NASCAR Weekend With New Driver

CHK Racing has landed a new driver for the race weekend at Circuit of the Americas. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has joined forces with Baltazar Leguizamon while setting up a historic weekend.

CHK Racing announced the news with a press release. The team said that Leguizamon will take over the No. 74 Chevrolet Camaro with TEDIT, Alstadt Brewery, and RUS Seguros as his primary partners. He will attempt to secure a spot in the 38-car field while trying to become the first driver from Argentina to compete in a national NASCAR series event.

“We are excited to have Leguizamón in our CHK Racing’s [No. 74] Chevrolet Camaro during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA. We are proud to have the First Argentinean compete at such a high level for us,” team owner Mike Harmon said in a press release.

Leguizamon Had To Change His NASCAR Plans

Leguizamon was originally set to make his NASCAR national series debut with MBM Motorsports, but that deal ultimately fell through due to a lack of sponsorships. The Carl Long-owned team went with Texas native Cameron Lawrence for the weekend.

It appeared that Leguizamon would not have an opportunity to make NASCAR history while making his national series debut. However, an opportunity arose with the newly-rebranded CHK Racing.

“I’m really happy to have a dream becoming real, can’t be more excited to represent Argentina for the first time ever in a Nascar national series, hope to have a good weekend, our goal will be to finish the race, I have a lot of work to do with no prior testing, so it’s going to be the best challenge of my life,” Leguizamon said.

“I have to thank CHK Racing for the trust, and also to all my sponsors and people who support me in my career, including my friend, of nine years Bruce Bohlander. Let’s move forward! ”

There is still a possibility that Leguizamon could make a start for MBM Motorsports during the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The team noted that it remains on good terms with the Argentine.

Leguizamon Faces a Significant Hurdle

Leguizamon will head to Circuit of the Americas with the goal of making his national series debut and competing against the best drivers in the Xfinity Series. He will have to overcome a significant hurdle to achieve this goal.

There are 42 cars on the initial entry list for COTA as a variety of Cup Series drivers and guests all pursue spots in the starting line next to the Xfinity Series regulars. Only 38 can make the field, so this means that four drivers will head home early.

The No. 74 of CHK Racing will have to beat out several drivers to make the field. This entry has only qualified for one of the first five races on the schedule. Dawson Cram did so at Phoenix Raceway, but his day ended early due to a fuel pump issue.

With only one start and an early exit, the No. 74 has no points to lean on entering the race weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Leguizamon will have to deliver a standout qualifying session to make his NASCAR debut.

He will have this opportunity on Friday, March 24. The Xfinity Series drivers will take on practice at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). They will then qualify at 7 p.m. ET (FS1).