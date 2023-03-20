Defending Champ Ty Gibbs Makes NASCAR Xfinity Series Return

The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champ is back for another start. Ty Gibbs will return at Circuit of the Americas and pursue his 12th career win in the series.

The NASCAR Roster Portal revealed the news ahead of the tripleheader weekend. It confirmed that Gibbs will drive the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. He will pull double-duty while making his first Xfinity Series start since the 2022 season finale when he clinched his championship.

Gibbs is now the fourth driver to take over the No. 19 Supra during the 2023 Xfinity Series season. Myatt Snider took over first at Daytona International Speedway, and he delivered a fifth-place finish.

Joe Graf Jr. was the next to control the entry. He finished 11th at Auto Club Speedway and 15th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway before giving way to Ryan Truex, who closed out the West Coast swing. Truex delivered a runner-up at Phoenix Raceway and then he finished third at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Gibbs Has Multiple Road Course Wins

The Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender is no stranger to success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In fact, he won his first-ever start in 2021. Gibbs took over the No. 54 Toyota at the Daytona Road Course, and he led 14 laps before parking it in Victory Lane.

Gibbs made another 50 Xfinity Series starts before moving up to the Cup Series, and he added another 10 wins to his resume. Two of these took place on road courses. One was at Watkins Glen International in 2021 while the other was at Road America in 2022.

Gibbs has only one start at Circuit of the Americas in the Xfinity Series. He started from the pole in the 2022 race, but he only finished 15th while Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger captured the win.

He will now return to the Xfinity Series ranks for his second-ever start at Circuit of the Americas. Though Gibbs will work with a different crew chief while pulling double duty. He will join forces with Jason Ratcliff, who guided a variety of drivers during the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

Multiple Guests Will Compete in the Xfinity Series Race

Gibbs will not be the only Cup Series driver pulling double duty at Circuit of the Americas. He will have to compete with two other accomplished competitors.

Allmendinger, who has the most road course wins across the three national series, will make his first Xfinity Series start since the 2022 season finale. He will take over the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro, and he will try to win his second consecutive race at COTA.

Additionally, the COTA race will be the first of the year to feature the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. William Byron will be in control as he makes his 37th career start and pursues his fifth win.

One other Cup Series driver in attendance will hail from Stewart-Haas Racing. Aric Almirola will take over the No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Ford Mustang while making his first Xfinity Series start since the 2018 trip to Watkins Glen International.

Along with Cup Series stars, there will be another special guest in the lineup. MBM Motorsports will turn to Cameron Lawrence. The Texas-based driver will make his Xfinity Series debut while adding to a resume that includes back-to-back TransAm championships and winning the 2015 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTD Class).