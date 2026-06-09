Christopher Bell Diagnosed With Fractured Wrist, Will Race at Pocono

Christopher Bell suffered a fractured left wrist in a lap 148 crash in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. However, the driver of the No. 20 is cleared to race this Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

The news came on Tuesday afternoon in a social media post by Joe Gibbs Racing. After Sunday’s crash, team owner Joe Gibbs said in a post-race press conference that Bell was getting his wrist and ankle check.

Despite the significant injury, Bell will be behind the wheel this Sunday.

Christopher Bell makes statement on injury: ‘See you in Pocono’

Concerns regarding Bell’s status for Sunday’s race at Pocono were raised after Joe Gibbs told reporters his driver was tending to his ankle and wrist.

“I think it was his wrist and his ankle. We’re just going to have to wait and see,” Gibbs said.

The wreck, which also involved Chase Elliott, saw Bell’s No. 20 pound the outside retaining wall in turns three and four. Bell’s hit was so violent it caused damage to the SAFER barrier.

In an X post by Joe Gibbs Racing, the team gave insight on the steps that the Oklahoma native took following the injury.

“[Christopher Bell] suffered a fractured left wrist after an accident on lap 148 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. After being evaluated and released from the infield care center, Bell returned home to North Carolina where X-rays confirmed the fracture. Bell has been cleared and will be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE this weekend at Pocono Raceway.”

Bell took to X to express his gratitude for everyone who had reached out to him in the wake of the vicious crash. The 31-year-old expressed enthusiasm for this Sunday’s race at “The Tricky Triangle.”

“Thank you to each and everyone who reached out to check on me, I truly feel the love. I’m grateful for my team of doctors, JGR, NASCAR and all of the previous drivers who have helped pave the way for the safety standards in our sport. See you in Pocono!”

No standby driver announced for Bell yet

While Bell might be cleared to start Sunday’s race at Pocono, it is a common procedure for a team to have a standby driver on the pit box in case the starter cannot finish the event.

FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass reported that Bell did not require surgery for the injury. Pockrass added that there is no information on if a standby driver will be available if Bell needs to exit the race, but that Ryan Truex was the most recent JGR relief driver.

“Christopher Bell, who is cleared to race Pocono, did not have any surgery to his broken left wrist. Also, the team has not announced any plans yet for a standby driver. Ryan Truex has had that role most recently (he subbed for Denny Hamlin last year at Mexico,” Pockrass wrote.

Bell, a 13-time Cup Series race winner, has yet to find victory lane in 2026. He is currently 10th in the points standings after 15 races.