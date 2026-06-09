NASCAR Cup Series: Christopher Bell Listed for Pocono Despite Injury Scare From Michigan Crash

Christopher Bell remains on the entry list for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, but his status for the Great American Getaway 400 remains uncertain after suffering injuries in a frightening crash at Michigan International Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was involved in one of the hardest impacts of the season during the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7. Although Bell was evaluated and released after the accident, team owner Joe Gibbs later confirmed that the driver injured his wrist and ankle. Bell has since received further treatment in North Carolina while doctors and the team continue to monitor his recovery.

As practice and qualifying near at Pocono Raceway, the focus remains on whether Bell will be fit enough to maintain his streak of consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Christopher Bell Injury Update After Michigan Crash

The incident happened on Lap 148 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 while Bell battled Chase Elliott for second place following a restart. Elliott got loose underneath Bell in Turn 3, making contact with the No. 20 Toyota.

The contact sent Bell’s car into the outside wall at nearly 200 mph. The impact was so severe that it damaged the SAFER barrier and briefly caused a fire at the rear of Bell’s car. Both cars bounced off the wall before coming to a stop.

NASCAR officials displayed the red flag for about 20 minutes while crews repaired the damaged wall. Bell and Elliott were both evaluated at the infield care center and later released.

Bell did not speak with reporters after the race. However, Joe Gibbs later provided an update on his driver’s condition.

“I think it was his wrist and his ankle. We’re just going to have to wait and see.”

Decision on Christopher Bell’s Participation at Pocono Raceway is Still Pending

Despite the injuries, Christopher Bell remains listed as the driver of the No. 20 Toyota on the preliminary entry list for Pocono Raceway. However, being listed does not guarantee that he will compete.

38 Cup entries for Pocono. Bell listed in the JGR 20 and should get an update on whether he can race in next few days. 62-Mears 78-Dye pic.twitter.com/HRSYBc5T3c — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 8, 2026

Joe Gibbs Racing has made it clear that the final decision will depend on additional medical evaluations later this week. The team continues to monitor Bell’s recovery before determining whether he can safely race.

Bell is currently 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and is still very much in the playoff race. He is still searching for his first victory of the 2026 season, but his consistent performances have kept him in contention.

Since becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2021, Bell has not missed a race because of injury. That streak might be tested if doctors decide more recovery time is needed.

Pocono Raceway Weekend Brings Added Pressure

The timing of Bell’s injury comes as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway, one of the most challenging tracks on the schedule. Known as the “Tricky Triangle,” the 2.5-mile track features three unique corners that require drivers to adapt throughout each lap.

The race weekend begins with ARCA Menards Series action on Friday, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series MillerTech Battery 250 on Saturday. The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Bell’s teammate, Denny Hamlin, enters the weekend with momentum after victories at Nashville and Michigan. Hamlin also owns the record for the most Cup Series wins at Pocono Raceway with seven.

Meanwhile, fans and fellow competitors have shared support for Bell following the Michigan crash. The incident also highlighted the importance of NASCAR’s SAFER barriers, which helped reduce the severity of a crash that could have produced much worse injuries. For now, Christopher Bell’s availability for Pocono Raceway remains one of the biggest stories heading into the weekend.