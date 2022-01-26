Cody Ware Reaches Extension With Primary Partner

The purple No. 51 Ford Mustang will return for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, the company behind Nurtec ODT, has agreed to an extension with Rick Ware Racing and Cody Ware.

RWR announced the news with a press release and confirmed that Nurtec ODT will return as Ware’s primary partner as he runs full-time in the Cup Series. The migraine medication will also serve as a primary partner of RWR’s IndyCar entry, but Ware will focus solely on the Cup Series season instead of making starts in both series as he did in 2021.

“I am thrilled to be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 Nurtec ODT car, which holds personal meaning for me as a person with migraine,” Ware said in a statement. “With the new cars this year and the Ford alliance, I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the Rick Ware Racing team. Nurtec ODT has been a great partner this past year, helping to raise awareness of migraine among NASCAR fans, and 2022 looks to be another promising year of racing!”

Ware Joined Forces With Nurtec ODT in 2021

The purple RWR entry made its debut in 2021 with starts in two separate series. Ware made six of his seven Xfinity Series starts with Nurtec ODT as his primary partner. This run includes a 15th-place finish in the June 5 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Along with his Xfinity Series starts, Ware used a Nurtec ODT scheme for 31 of his 32 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. He also used a U.S. Marines Military Salutes scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ware’s best run with the scheme was a 21st-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500.

RWR confirmed on January 14 that Ware would return to the No. 51 for another packed schedule. He will compete full-time for the team, including the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The team also confirmed at the time that Nurtec ODT would return to the No. 51, but it did not provide the number of races in the initial announcement.

The Partnership Will Continue To Support Military Members

The 2021 season featured 35 trips to military bases across the United States, including a trip to Hawaii in December for the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Rick Ware Racing and Nurtec ODT visited with military members and showcased mock pit stops while also holding Q&A sessions.

Along with the trips to military bases, Nurtec ODT and RWR joined forces with Nine Line Apparel to provide financial support. They provided over $150,000 to service members and first responder charities.

According to the press release, this partnership will continue during the 2022 season as Nurtec ODT makes its return to the No. 51 Ford. RWR and Ware’s primary partner will continue to give back to military members through various programs.

“We had a great season with Biohaven, Nurtec ODT and Cody this past year,” said team owner Rick Ware in a statement. “The company and brand values align perfectly with Rick Ware Racing, and we could not be more excited to have them as a primary partner in 2022. Heading into this season, we are looking forward to elevating our on-track performance and continuing to support our racing fans, including people with migraine and the military community through our Military Salutes Program.”

