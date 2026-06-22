Who Is Corey Heim’s Girlfriend? Fast Facts About Taylor Reimer

Fresh off his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, Corey Heim has quickly become one of the biggest stories in motorsports.

The 23XI Racing driver stunned the field Sunday by winning the inaugural Anduril 250 at the Naval Base Coronado of San Diego, earning the first Cup Series victory of his career. As NASCAR fans learn more about the sport’s newest winner, many are asking the same question: Who is Corey Heim’s girlfriend?

The answer is Taylor Reimer, a race car driver who has built an impressive career of her own while climbing the motorsports ladder.

Taylor Reimer Is Also a Race Car Driver

Reimer is far more than just the girlfriend of a NASCAR driver.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native has spent years competing in some of the country’s most competitive racing divisions. She currently races in the ARCA Menards Series and previously developed through Toyota’s driver development pipeline.

Like Heim, Reimer has dedicated much of her life to racing, giving the couple a unique understanding of the demands that come with pursuing a professional motorsports career.

Her background spans both dirt and pavement racing, making her one of the more accomplished young female drivers in the sport.

She Made a Name for Herself in Dirt Racing

Before transitioning into stock cars, Reimer established herself as a standout competitor in dirt racing.

She competed in USAC midget competition and earned recognition as one of the top female racers in the discipline. Her performances helped open the door to opportunities in NASCAR’s developmental ranks and eventually the ARCA Menards Series.

Reimer’s success on the track also earned her a spot in Toyota’s development system, where she continued refining her skills while pursuing higher levels of competition.

Corey Heim and Taylor Reimer Share a Racing Lifestyle

One reason the couple has become popular among fans is their shared passion for racing.

Both spend much of the year traveling to racetracks across the country, and both understand the sacrifices required to compete professionally. Whether supporting each other from pit road, celebrating accomplishments, or navigating the challenges that come with racing careers, motorsports remains at the center of their relationship.

The pair have frequently appeared together at racing events, award ceremonies, and industry functions, becoming one of the sport’s most recognizable young couples.

Reimer Graduated From the University of Oklahoma

Away from racing, Reimer also prioritized her education.

She attended the University of Oklahoma while continuing to pursue her motorsports career, balancing college life with a demanding racing schedule.

That combination of education and competition has helped make her one of the more respected young drivers working to advance through the stock car ranks.

NASCAR’s Next Young Power Couple

At just 24 years old, Heim is already establishing himself as one of NASCAR’s brightest young stars.

Now, after breaking through for his first Cup Series victory in San Diego, the spotlight on both Heim and Reimer is only expected to grow.

While Heim continues chasing wins at NASCAR’s highest level, Reimer remains focused on building her own racing career. Together, they represent one of the sport’s most promising young power couples and a pairing fans will likely be hearing much more about in the years ahead.