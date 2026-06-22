It’s Heim Time! Corey Heim Stuns NASCAR Field With First Career Cup Win in Historic San Diego Race

Corey Heim capitalized on a chaotic finish Sunday to score the first NASCAR Cup Series victory of his career, winning the inaugural Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

For much of the afternoon, the race appeared headed toward a showdown between Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson and several of NASCAR’s established stars. Instead, it was Heim who emerged from a frantic closing stretch to deliver the biggest win of his young career.

Driving the No. 67 Mobil 1/O’Reilly Auto Parts Toyota, Heim took control in the closing laps and held off teammate Reddick to become the first driver to win a Cup Series race on the streets of San Diego.

Bubba Wallace finished second, Kyle Larson took third, Zane Smith in fourth, and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top five.

Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Riley Herbst, Ryan Blaney, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10.

Tyler Reddick’s Bid for a Sixth Win Ends in Frustration

For much of Sunday’s race, Tyler Reddick appeared poised to leave San Diego with his sixth victory of the 2026 season.

The 23XI Racing driver spent much of the afternoon near the front and took control during the final run to the checkered flag. As the laps wound down, Reddick looked well on his way to adding another trophy to an already impressive season.

Instead, heartbreak struck.

With fewer than three laps remaining, Reddick suffered a tire issue while leading the race, forcing him to surrender the top spot and dramatically altering the outcome of NASCAR’s first race at Naval Base Coronado.

The problem dropped Reddick through the running order, and he ultimately limped to the finish line in 25th place after appearing to have the race in hand just moments earlier.

His misfortune opened the door for Heim, who seized the opportunity and drove away with the biggest victory of his career.

A Chaotic Afternoon in San Diego

While the finish will dominate headlines, Sunday’s race featured drama from start to finish.

The event produced plenty of cautions and the first red flag of the afternoon after a massive multi-car crash brought the field to a halt.

Among the drivers involved were:

Shane van Gisbergen

Connor Zilisch

Daniel Suarez

Ryan Blaney

Austin Hill

Riley Herbst

John Hunter Nemechek

Ty Gibbs

Michael McDowell

The accident proved especially costly for van Gisbergen.

The Trackhouse Racing driver entered the weekend as the overwhelming favorite after dominating practice and qualifying and leading significant portions of the race. Instead of celebrating in Victory Lane, van Gisbergen saw his day end in the garage following the crash.

The incident completely changed the complexion of the race and set up the frantic finish that ultimately delivered Heim his breakthrough victory.

Bubba Wallace’s Comeback Highlights Strong Day for 23XI Racing

Although Reddick’s late setback stole a potential win from the organization, 23XI Racing still left San Diego with plenty to celebrate.

Bubba Wallace delivered one of the drives of the day, recovering from a costly penalty to finish second.

Wallace’s trouble began near the end of Stage 1 when a wheel came off his No. 23 Toyota, bringing out a caution and forcing NASCAR to assess a two-lap penalty.

The incident appeared poised to ruin his afternoon.

Instead, Wallace methodically worked his way back through the field and turned what could have been a disastrous result into a runner-up finish.

Combined with Reddick’s dominance for much of the race, Sunday’s performance further reinforced 23XI Racing’s status as one of the strongest organizations in the Cup Series garage.

Stage Winners

Stage 1 Top 10

Ryan Blaney Ryan Preece Kyle Larson Ty Gibbs AJ Allmendinger Todd Gilliland Carson Hocevar Joey Logano Connor Zilisch William Byron

Stage 2 Top 10

Ryan Preece Riley Herbst Chris Buescher AJ Allmendinger Ryan Blaney Carson Hocevar Daniel Suarez Ross Chastain Todd Gilliland Joey Logano

Corey Heim Makes History

The win marks the first Cup Series victory of Heim’s career and immediately becomes one of the defining moments of the 2026 season.

It also secures his place in NASCAR history.

Years from now, whenever fans look back at the inaugural Cup Series race in San Diego, they will see one name at the top of the results sheet: Corey Heim.

In a race filled with cautions, crashes, heartbreak and late-race drama, the 22-year-old delivered when it mattered most, turning an unexpected opportunity into a career-defining victory.