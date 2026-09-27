NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Kansas: Full Chase Points Update

Kyle Larson did more than win Sunday at Kansas Speedway. He left the track with a commanding lead atop the NASCAR Cup Series Chase standings.

Larson’s victory, his fourth career Cup win at Kansas, capped a massive points day for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. He earned 76 points, the most by any driver in a single race this season, and now sits atop the standings with 2,282 points.

Denny Hamlin remains Larson’s closest challenger, 26 points back, while Christopher Bell moved up one position to third and sits 50 points behind Larson.

The Kansas race also produced movement throughout the Chase standings. Ryan Blaney climbed to fifth, Chase Briscoe moved up to eighth following his fourth-place finish and Austin Cindric jumped two positions to ninth.

Carson Hocevar took the biggest hit among the drivers near the top of the standings. After being collected in a multi-car crash during Stage 2, Hocevar fell three positions to 11th and now sits 150 points behind Larson.

NASCAR Cup Series Chase Standings After Kansas

Here are the updated Chase standings following Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway:

1. Kyle Larson — 2,282 points

2. Denny Hamlin — 26 points back

3. Christopher Bell — 50 points back

4. Joey Logano — 67 points back

5. Ryan Blaney — 91 points back

6. Ty Gibbs — 94 points back

7. Tyler Reddick — 111 points back

8. Chase Briscoe — 123 points back

9. Austin Cindric — 140 points back

10. Bubba Wallace — 140 points back

11. Carson Hocevar — 150 points back

12. William Byron — 158 points back

13. Chase Elliott — 161 points back

14. Ryan Preece — 173 points back

15. Chris Buescher — 186 points back

16. Daniel Suárez — 187 points back

Larson has now won two of the first four races of the 2026 Chase, putting significant early separation between himself and much of the championship field.