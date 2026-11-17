NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivered his verdict on Cleetus McFarland’s Crown Vic races, calling them “insanely awesome” and “thrilling” after the Black Rifle 2.4 Hours of LeMullets, in a Dirty Mo Media podcast released on Tuesday.

But Earnhardt Jr.also had a message for NASCAR itself, admonishing the racing organization that it has much to learn from the McFarland Crown Vic race events.

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, built his YouTube following on a character born in 2015, when 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis posted a clip shot at Rocky Mountain Race Week that drew more than one million Facebook views in under 12 hours.

Cleetus McFarland’s Crown Vic Races Explained

In January 2020, Mitchell bought DeSoto Speedway at auction for $500,000 in Bradenton, Florida, and renamed it the Freedom Factory. The Freedom 500 followed that year, a pay-per-view event featuring nitrous-boosted retired Crown Vic cop cars.

The Ford Crown Victoria is a rear-wheel-drive sedan built on the Panther platform that spent decades as a fixture of American policing before production ended in September 2011.

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car, by contrast, has independent rear suspension and a composite body, five-speed sequential transaxle. Crown Vic racing offers used sedans, nitrous, full contact and mid-race driver changes.

The annual 2.4 Hours of LeMullets ran Friday night at the Freedom Factory on Nov. 13. Carson Hocevar and McFarland won for the second straight year, finishing 0.994 seconds ahead of Ty Dillon.

Hocevar shoved Dillon out of the lead at the white flag. Dillon answered into Turn 1, ran wide and nearly hit a tractor tire, and Hocevar slid back in front. Denny Hamlin took third despite a knocked-out radiator and a blown right-rear tire.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Hall of Fame Résumé and Crown Vic Remarks

Earnhardt Jr., son of a seven-time champion whose total ties the record, entered the Hall in January 2022 as a first-ballot inductee of the 2021 class.

He has 26 Cup wins, including two Daytona 500s, back-to-back Xfinity titles in 1998 and 1999 and 15 Most Popular Driver awards. He also founded JR Motorsports in 2006.

Here’s what Earnhardt Jr.’s said about the Crown Vic races in his Tuesday podcast.

“I think that what Cleetus is doing is insanely awesome. And when we watch the last handful of laps—thrilling. It was thrilling stuff.

“So, Denny (Hamlin) is a great example. You guys put his car on social media before the race. It looked cool. You see the car after the race, it’s totally destroyed. Flat right rear tire, radiator’s knocked out of it, tire marks down both sides. It looked amazing. It was a work of art. That’s what I want to see when I go to a short track.

“There’s so much right there in that event that could be taken from and could help us. A lot of fans saw this, and immediately they all said, ‘All-Star race.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are we so short-sighted?’

“I’m not saying we need to race Crown Vics in the NASCAR Cup Series. But look at the car, look at the tire, look at the way they had to drive them. Look at how physical they could be. Look at how much fun they had. All of those things. They weren’t afraid to hit each other.

“We need to sort of draw from that and see how we can look at what we’re doing and go, ‘Man, are we really going the right direction here? Do we need to turn around and look at some of this other stuff, and how can we incorporate some of that into what we’re doing now?’” Earnhardt Jr. said on the Dirty Mo Media discussion.

While Earnhardt Jr. was clear that he does not call for Crown Vics to run in Cup competition, the NASCAR legend wants to examine why the cars, tires and contact produced the racing on display at the McFarland events, and whether any of it applies to NASCAR’s own series.