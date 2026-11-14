NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Sends 3-Word Message to Carson Hocevar After Cleetus Race

Denny Hamlin spent the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season criticizing Carson Hocevar, then called the Spire Motorsports driver “brother” on social media Saturday.

The three-word reply arrived 11 days after Hocevar’s own team suspended him, leaving one question hanging over the offseason — has the NASCAR driver dispute finally cooled?

The exchange followed Friday night’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullets, a full-contact Crown Victoria race at Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida. Hocevar and McFarland won the event for the second straight year. Hamlin and co-driver Alex Presley finished third, according to Motorsport.com.

Hamlin’s No. 11 car barely survived the trip. The radiator was gone by the end, and the right-rear tire gave out as he reached the checkered flag. Hamlin summed up his night in a video caption posted to social media: “Hit everything but the lottery.”

Hocevar shared his own in-car race footage, then left a comment on a Hamlin post: “That was fun!”

Hamlin answered about 10 hours later with the three-word message, “Hell yeah brother,” as shown in a screenshot posted by Travis Rockhold. Rockhold’s caption asked whether the two had “just become best friends.” Hamlin also praised the late move that won Hocevar the race, according to EssentiallySports.

Denny Hamlin’s Season of Carson Hocevar Criticism

Little in the 2026 record pointed toward that kind of reply. After Hocevar’s contact sent Brad Keselowski spinning at Darlington Raceway in September, Hamlin declined to discuss the driver and went after his employer instead. Nobody at Spire was acting as the adult in the building, Hamlin argued on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast. “I think they’re unserious,” he said.

Hocevar answered on Facebook.

“NASCAR doesn’t have to be that serious. We race for the fans,” Hocevar wrote, according to On3.

Two weeks later, late contact from Hocevar put Ryan Blaney into the wall at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the two drivers traded punches on pit road afterward. Hocevar followed up by offering fans 12% off his merchandise for 12 hours.

That sequence drew a more complicated response from Hamlin.

“I’m not a Carson Hocevar hater whatsoever,” Hamlin said, according to Sportsnaut. The 45-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver credited Hocevar with being good for the sport. His objection, he explained, was to what Hocevar does once the race is over.

Hamlin even found a use for the chaos. Stuck a lap down at Phoenix and needing a caution to recover, he admitted to pulling for a wreck. “Just do Carson things here,” Hamlin said on his podcast, as quoted by EssentiallySports.

Hocevar’s Suspension and the Hamlin Reply

Then came Martinsville. On Nov. 1, tracking data showed Hocevar braking hard in front of Austin Cindric several times, and the resulting contact ended Cindric’s day. Hocevar denied doing it on purpose. Hamlin said on his podcast that he expected NASCAR to penalize Hocevar, and he challenged Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s view of the incident.

Spire acted first. The team suspended Hocevar for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and put Justin Haley in the No. 77 Chevrolet, according to The Associated Press. NASCAR added a $100,000 fine and a points penalty.

Hocevar accepted the punishment publicly.

“This is an embarrassing day for me,” he said in a statement. The 23-year-old, who won his first Cup race at Talladega in April and reached the playoffs for the first time, was not in the field at Homestead.

So does one “brother” mark a turning point? The exchange itself offers limited evidence. It came after an exhibition race where contact is the entire point, and neither driver mentioned Darlington, Bristol or Martinsville.

What the reply does show is a friendly word from Hamlin, delivered directly to Hocevar. Hamlin’s complaints all season concerned conduct in Cup Series races and the aftermath of those races.

The next points race on that schedule is the Daytona 500 in February.