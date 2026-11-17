For much of his life, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was known for being somebody’s son. These days, one of his favorite roles is being somebody’s dad.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, share two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. The couple, who married on New Year’s Eve in 2016, welcomed both children following Earnhardt’s retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2017.

While racing remains a significant part of Earnhardt’s life, fatherhood has given him an entirely different appreciation for the time he spends away from the racetrack. From building Legos with his daughters to navigating the emotions of their first days of school, Earnhardt has been refreshingly open about raising two little girls.

His daughters are also among the reasons he hasn’t completely walked away from driving race cars.

Here’s a closer look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s children and the family’s connection to NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Oldest Daughter, Isla Rose Earnhardt

Dale and Amy became parents for the first time on April 30, 2018, when they welcomed Isla Rose Earnhardt.

Her arrival carried special significance for the Earnhardt family. Isla was born just one day after what would have been the 67th birthday of her grandfather, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.

“She’s finally here!” Amy wrote on social media at the time. “It feels like a dream. The best dream ever.”

Now 8 years old, Isla showed an interest in the family business from an early age. When her parents surprised her with a red go-kart for her third birthday, she had one particularly fitting question.

“Can we go to the race track?” she asked in a video shared by Amy.

Earnhardt has also spoken candidly about the more ordinary moments of raising Isla, including how difficult it was to drop her off at preschool when she was upset about leaving her parents.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Youngest Daughter, Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt

The Earnhardts became a family of four on Oct. 12, 2020, with the arrival of Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

The name holds sentimental value on both sides of the family. Nicole is Amy’s middle name, while Lorraine was the middle name of Earnhardt’s late mother, Brenda Jackson, who died in 2019.

Nicole, now 6, apparently inherited some of her father’s personality, too.

During a July 2024 episode of “The Dale Jr. Download,” Amy discussed whether their youngest daughter might eventually pursue racing and how much she has in common with her dad.

“She looks like me but acts like him, which is scary,” Amy said.

Although neither daughter has committed to following in her father’s professional footsteps, both have grown up around motorsports, regularly accompanying their parents to racing events.

Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wanted His Daughters to See Him Race

By the time Isla was born, Earnhardt had already completed his final season as a full-time Cup Series driver. Neither of his daughters was alive to witness the height of his NASCAR career.

That reality weighed on the two-time Daytona 500 winner and helped motivate him to continue competing in select races after retirement.

“I didn’t wanna not race in front of them and then when they are 15 to 20, have to go, ‘Yeah, check this out, I had this whole other life,’” Earnhardt explained during a November 2024 episode of his podcast.

For decades, millions of NASCAR fans watched Earnhardt climb into a race car on Sundays. His daughters never experienced that chapter of his life, but his occasional returns to competition have given them the opportunity to make racing memories of their own.

And for a man whose childhood was so closely intertwined with his own father’s racing career, there’s something particularly special about being able to share that part of his life with his girls.