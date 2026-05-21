‘It Was He Who Made the Effort’: Dale Jr. Reflects on Kyle Busch After His Death

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s emotional tribute to Kyle Busch is resonating deeply throughout NASCAR — not just because of what he said, but because of the complicated history the two drivers once shared.

For years, Earnhardt and Busch were viewed as rivals who often clashed both on and off the racetrack. But in the years before Busch’s shocking death at age 41, the two NASCAR stars had quietly rebuilt their relationship.

And according to Earnhardt, it was Busch who made the first move.

“Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years,” Earnhardt wrote Thursday following the news of Busch’s death. “But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams.”

The tribute quickly spread throughout the NASCAR world as fans reflected on the evolution of one of the sport’s most notable rivalries.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Said Kyle Busch Took the First Step

Earnhardt revealed that while both drivers wanted to repair their relationship, Busch was ultimately the person who made it happen.

“I was super eager for us to get on better terms,” Earnhardt wrote. “But it was he who made the effort for that to be possible.”

For longtime NASCAR fans, that admission carried significant weight.

For much of the late 2000s, Earnhardt and Busch were viewed as two of NASCAR’s biggest rivals.

Tension escalated after Busch’s departure from Hendrick Motorsports opened the door for Earnhardt to join the organization in 2008, and several heated on-track incidents between the two drivers only intensified the rivalry. Their fanbases frequently clashed as well, turning the feud into one of the defining storylines of that NASCAR era.

That history made Earnhardt’s tribute Thursday feel even more meaningful to longtime fans of the sport.

Earnhardt and Busch spent years competing against one another during one of NASCAR’s most intense eras, with both drivers becoming central figures in the sport throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

But over time, their relationship evolved into mutual respect and eventually friendship.

Earnhardt shared that the two had even done media appearances together in recent years, laughing about some of the moments they once put each other through earlier in their careers.

Dale Jr. Revealed the Two Had Recently Made Racing Plans Together

One of the most emotional parts of Earnhardt’s tribute came when he revealed that he and Busch had recently been making plans to race together again.

“Most recently we had even been discussing him running my Late Model at Wilkesboro this summer,” Earnhardt wrote.

He added that Busch had seemed to be in a great place personally and professionally.

“He seemed extremely happy and we had planned to meet up next Thursday to get his seat to the shop.”

Earnhardt also recalled Busch joking about the idea of both JR Motorsports fans and Kyle Busch fans cheering together during the race.

“He laughed over the idea of his fans and JRM fans having to cheer in unison during that race,” Earnhardt wrote.

That detail especially struck fans across social media, with many calling the tribute one of the most emotional responses shared anywhere in NASCAR on Thursday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Called Busch One of NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers

Earnhardt closed the message by reflecting on Busch’s legacy both on and off the track.

“Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. No one can deny that,” Earnhardt wrote. “But he was also a father, a husband, brother, son, and a friend to many.”

He continued: “My heart is broken for the Busch family. I will never be able to make sense of this loss but I am thankful that we had found a way to become friends.”

Busch’s death sent shockwaves throughout the racing world Thursday, prompting tributes from drivers, teams, celebrities and fans across the sports landscape.

And for many NASCAR fans, Earnhardt’s tribute served as a powerful reminder that some of the sport’s fiercest rivalries can eventually turn into deep respect — and even friendship.