Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks Silence on Kyle Larson’s Controversial Talladega Win

Kyle Larson pulled off one of the wildest finishes of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. But the celebration quickly gave way to a debate over whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver should have been allowed to keep the victory.

As NASCAR reviewed Larson’s last-lap maneuver near the double-yellow line, fans questioned whether the No. 5 Chevrolet had crossed into prohibited territory. Now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has weighed in, and the NASCAR Hall of Famer sees nothing wrong with the winning move.

The controversy erupted after Larson charged from 11th to first on the final lap of the YellaWood 500, navigating a chaotic finish to secure a crucial victory with just two races remaining in the championship Chase.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Defends Kyle Larson’s Talladega Finish

NASCAR’s review centered on Larson’s position relative to the double-yellow line, which separates the racing surface from the apron at Talladega.

Photos circulating after the race showed Larson’s left-side tires riding along the yellow line, raising questions about whether he had violated NASCAR’s rules against advancing below it.

According to NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, officials reviewed the incident and determined that Larson’s tires had not crossed completely below the line.

Earnhardt, responding to the discussion on X, agreed with the decision.

“This looks fine to me,” Earnhardt wrote. “The photo used here, Larson has already achieved the pass anyways. And for the record, Haley was penalized unfairly. So was Regan Smith.”

The final portion of Earnhardt’s response referenced previous controversial superspeedway rulings involving Justin Haley and Regan Smith.

His assessment added another prominent voice to a debate that had already spread well beyond Sunday’s finish.

NASCAR’s Explanation Raises More Questions

The controversy wasn’t limited to whether Larson crossed the yellow line.

NASCAR also examined whether other Chevrolet drivers had helped Larson reach the front by intentionally backing off in the closing moments.

According to Gluck, officials reviewed SMT data from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Custer and William Byron and determined that all three drivers remained at full throttle from Turn 3 through the finish.

That finding addressed questions about manufacturer cooperation, but the double-yellow-line ruling remained the bigger talking point.

NASCAR initially explained that Larson’s left-side tires were on the yellow line rather than below it. Officials subsequently clarified that even one tire completely below the line could constitute a violation, while maintaining that Larson had not crossed it.

The distinction matters because NASCAR’s rule concerns advancing position below the boundary, not simply whether a driver completes a pass while underneath it.

For Earnhardt, the available evidence was enough to support the result. For those questioning the call, the changing explanations only added to the frustration.

Either way, NASCAR’s decision stands. Larson leaves Talladega with the victory, while the debate over how the double-yellow-line rule is enforced continues.