Racing Returns to Iconic North Carolina Track

Racing is returning to an iconic location in North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports has revealed that North Wilkesboro Speedway will host events once again.

Speedway Motorsports and several representatives from the Save the Speedway Foundation met with media members at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16 to announce the news. They confirmed that there will be grassroots races on the asphalt at North Wilkesboro Speedway in August before the crews tear it up in preparation for a repave.

North Wilkesboro lives again! Several grassroots racing series return to the track this August. Then dirt races will be held in October before a repave next year. Ticket go on sale Tuesday. Get hyped! pic.twitter.com/ZpFpSeqNB0 — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) April 16, 2022

The racing will continue at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the month of October. Speedway Motorsports will hold multiple events on a dirt surface, providing fans with even more opportunities to head to the historic venue that has featured such winners as Jeff Gordon, Terry Labonte, Richard Petty, Buck Baker, and Darrell Waltrip among many others.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway is possible partially due to the efforts of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. He directed millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan to Rockingham Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and North Wilkesboro Speedway for major renovations.

The Month of August Will Feature a Packed Schedule

The return of North Wilkesboro Speedway will not feature a few one-off events to drum up excitement for the track. Instead, Speedway Motorsports will partner with XR Events to create a packed schedule.

Representatives from XR Events took part in the press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway and explained that there will be a full month of races at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the month of August. The competitors will take part in practice sessions early in the week and then races into the weekend. Each Sunday will be a rest day unless the weather forces officials to move any dates.

According to Racetrack Revival, the schedule will feature numerous series starting on August 1 and running through August 31. There will be Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Limited Late Models, Pro Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, and Hornets.

Pre-sale tickets for the return to North Wilkesboro Speedway will go on sale at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, April 18. The general public will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Tuesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. ET.

As racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway, there will be concerns about fans and competitors navigating to the track. Speedway Motorsports expects that there will be some inevitable traffic jams, but the company will put some effort into addressing potential issues during the renovation process.

A National Series Will Potentially Compete

With North Wilkesboro Speedway hosting events once again, there are questions about other racing series. Will one of the national NASCAR series join XR Events at the historic short track?

There is no guarantee that any of the top series will take part in the competition. However, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith has plans to get one involved. He said that the short track will be the perfect place for the Camping World Truck Series drivers.

The Camping World Truck Series will not compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the 2023 season. The repave won’t begin until 2023, and Smith does not expect that it will be ready in time. The earliest would be 2024, but Smith has yet to discuss the matter with NASCAR officials.

Smith noted that Xfinity and Cup Series competition is far less likely. His reason is that the current infrastructure in place is not at the level required to host either of these two bigger racing series. Though the renovations could potentially ease some of these “pain points” in future years.

READ NEXT: Talladega Superspeedway Unveils Special Davey Allison Tribute