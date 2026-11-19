Dan Hicks, NBC Sports’ lead golf voice and frequent play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame football, died of multifocal pneumonia, his death certificate shows, days after a golf trip with friends. But is that cause the same as the illness that claimed the life of NASCAR great Kyle Busch, who also died of pneumonia-related conditions earlier this year?

Hicks, 64, was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 11 at a hospital in Greenwich, Conn., according to the California Post, which obtained his death certificate Tuesday. His death was ruled natural. The document also lists pulmonary edema, or fluid in the lungs, that followed an upper respiratory infection, along with autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, announced the news Nov. 12. The family was “heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” as quoted by The Daily Beast. Hicks, an NBC fixture for 34 years, was scheduled to call Notre Dame’s game against Boston College on Nov. 14, according to Golf Digest.

Days before he died, Hicks was on a golf trip. Kevin Kisner, his NBC analyst, backed out, and Jason Gore filled in.

“Dan was the life of the party in the foursome as always,” Gore told Kisner, as quoted by the New York Post. Kisner, speaking on Barstool Sports’ ForePlay podcast, called Hicks the healthiest member of NBC’s golf team.

So what happened?

Dan Hicks and Kyle Busch: Cause of Death Similar But Not Identical

Typical pneumonia usually settles in one area of a lung. Multifocal pneumonia takes hold in several places across the lungs, according to UCF Health.

Why can it turn deadly so fast, as it did in Hicks’ case? Symptoms run from fever, chills, cough and fatigue to fast breathing and shortness of breath, and sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome or respiratory failure can follow, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Autoimmune hemolytic anemia is rare. In it, the immune system attacks red blood cells, causing fatigue, weakness and shortness of breath, which overlaps with pneumonia’s symptoms. A 2020 case report in Frontiers in Immunology described an 82-year-old man whose hemolytic anemia, diagnosed five days after he was admitted with pneumonia, “exacerbated very rapidly.” He died of multiple organ failure.

Is what took Hicks’ life the same illness that killed Busch?

The answer is, they are similar, but not identical. The NASCAR star, 41, died May 21 after bacterial pneumonia led to sepsis, then disseminated intravascular coagulation and hemorrhagic shock, according to the Associated Press.

Hicks’ certificate, as reported, names no bacterium and no sepsis. Busch’s lists no autoimmune disorder. Both men did have upper-airway trouble first: Busch was thought to have a sinus cold May 10.

Dan Hicks’ Death and the Question of Early Detection

The “life of the party” account is secondhand, because Kisner was not on the trip. It covers one Friday outing, not the course of an illness, and neither Storm’s statement nor the certificate, as reported, pinpoints when symptoms began.

As of Thursday, no physician quoted in significant reporting has addressed whether Hicks’ death was preventable.

“The immune system can hurt more than help,” said Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News senior medical analyst, discussing Busch’s death. Siegel added that the risk of sepsis climbs for vulnerable patients and when treatment comes late.

Both conditions can be detected. Doctors confirm pneumonia through an exam, a chest X-ray or CT scan and a blood-oxygen reading, then treat it with antibiotics, antivirals or oxygen, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The clinic says shortness of breath, a high fever or unexplained exhaustion warrant a call to a provider, while labored breathing at rest, fresh chest pain or confusion warrant the emergency room. The anemia shows up in blood tests, including a Coombs test.

Whether earlier care would have changed the outcome for Hicks, the public record does not say. It shows a respiratory infection, fluid in the lungs, pneumonia in multiple areas and a rare blood disorder. It does not show how many days all of it took.