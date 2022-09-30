Former Formula 1 Driver Takes on NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sam Hunt Racing has utilized several drivers during the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Xfinity Series seasons. Now that list will include a former Formula 1 driver who will make his series debut.

Sam Hunt Racing announced on September 29 that Daniil Kvyat will take over the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra during the race weekend at the Charlotte Roval. He will become the ninth driver to take over the No. 26 Toyota, a list that also includes Jeffrey Earnhardt and John Hunter Nemechek as examples.

Kvyat made his first two NASCAR starts during the 2022 season. He joined Team Hezeberg for trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International. He finished 36th in each event while driving the No. 26 Toyota Camry TRD. The trip to Indiana, in particular, came to an early end due to a suspension issue.

Kyvat actually noted on Twitter that he will have a busy weekend at the Charlotte Roval. He said that he will race in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races. This potentially means that he will join Team Hezeberg once again.

The NASCAR Roster Portal and the weekly entry list will provide this information following the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. They will also confirm if Loris Hezemans will suit up for the organization as well.

SHR Drivers Have Secured Solid Finishes at Road Courses

Kvyat will become the latest driver to control the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra during the 2022 season, and he will bring road course experience to the entry. This includes podium finishes in three Formula 1 races.

Kvyat finished second overall in the 2015 Pirelli Hungarian Grand Prix, third in the 2016 Pirelli Chinese Grand Prix, and third in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix of Germany.

Kvyat will now try to join a list of drivers that have secured top-20 finishes for Sam Hunt Racing during Xfinity Series road course races. One example is Connor Mosack, who finished 15th at Watkins Glen International while driving the entry.

The list also includes John Hunter Nemechek’s 18th-place finish at Road America, Santino Ferrucci’s 17th-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Parker Chase’s 19th-place finish at Circuit of the Americas.

Chase also had an opportunity to secure a top-20 at Portland International Raceway, but a crash relegated him to a 27th-place finish in the rainy event.

Kvyat Will Join Another Driver Making a Series Debut

There will be several drivers making their series debuts during the race weekend at the Charlotte Roval. One of them will join Kvyat in the Xfinity Series lineup while driving for a team with one win in 2022.

Big Machine Racing announced on August 7 that IndyCar Series veteran Marco Andretti will take over the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro at the Charlotte Roval. He will make his NASCAR debut while bringing his own road course experience to the stock car.

Additionally, IndyCar Series veteran Conor Daly will make his Cup Series debut. He will join Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Racing for the race weekend at the Charlotte Roval, and he will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet Camaro with BitNile as his primary partner.