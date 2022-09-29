IndyCar Series Veteran Making Cup Series Debut

A veteran of the IndyCar Series is about to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series. Conor Daly will suit up and compete at the Charlotte Roval.

Daly announced the news on September 29. He posted a photo of him sitting inside the No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet Camaro and then he showed a render of the stock car he will drive. Daly also announced that he will have BitNile, a crypto marketplace, as his primary partner for the event.

Incredibly excited to announce I’ll be making my @NASCAR Cup Series debut @CLTMotorSpdwy #Roval Next weekend thanks to @ToddAultIII and everyone at #Bitnile! Very thankful for this chance to work with @FloydMayweather and his @tmtracing50 team! Huge learning experience coming up! pic.twitter.com/YNwMFiOOYF — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) September 29, 2022

BitNile is a familiar partner for Daly. The company sponsored him for all 17 races of the IndyCar Series season, a run that featured a fifth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and a sixth-place finish in the Indy 500.

The race at the Charlotte Roval will mark TMT Racing’s fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kaz Grala was the driver for the Daytona 500, the race at the Circuit of the Americas, and the Coca-Cola 600. His best finish was 23rd at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Now Daly will take over the entry for his debut.

Daly Has Previous National Series Starts

While the Bank of America Roval 400 will be Daly’s first-ever Cup Series start, it will not be his first in a national NASCAR series. He has three previous starts from 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Daly made his national series debut during the 2018 season. He joined RFK Racing — then Roush Fenway Racing — for the Xfinity Series race at Road America. He qualified 15th overall in the No. 6 Ford, but he finished 31st after a suspension issue ended his day early.

Daly has also made two Camping World Truck Series starts, both with Niece Motorsports. He joined the team for the 2020 trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and he finished 18th in the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado. He then returned to the Nevada track during the following season, but he finished 40th after a crash.

Daly Joins Another IndyCar Series Veteran at the Roval

The race weekend at the Charlotte Roval will feature some special guests. Daly will headline the list as he makes his Cup Series debut while driving for Floyd Mayweather’s team.

Another driver that will make his NASCAR debut is Marco Andretti. The reigning SRX Series champion and 17-year IndyCar Series veteran will compete during the Xfinity Series race while driving for Big Machine Racing. This will be the first in what he hopes is a series of NASCAR starts.

Another guest for the race weekend will be Josh Williams. The Xfinity Series driver will make his third career Cup Series start while driving for Live Fast Motorsports. He previously suited up at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course while replacing team co-owner BJ McLeod in the No. 78 Ford Mustang.

The race is over a week away, so there will inevitably be more special guests suiting up for the road course races. However, this information will not be available until October 3 when NASCAR releases the entry lists for the Xfinity Series and Cup Series events.