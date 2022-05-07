Cup Drivers Preview Next Gen Darlington: ‘The Intimidation Factor is Here’

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on Darlington Raceway for the first time in the Gen 7 era on May 8 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1). This is one of the most difficult tracks in the series, and it has a reputation for claiming the cars of unprepared drivers. However, the biggest names are ready for the challenge.

Several members of the Cup Series took time ahead of practice and qualifying on May 7 to preview the Goodyear 400. There was a considerable amount of excitement from the assembled drivers. There was also some nervousness, which one veteran said fades after numerous starts.

“It goes away,” Kurt Busch said ahead of posting a top-10 qualifying lap. “It takes time, whether it’s a good run or a race where you just miss the setup. And maybe over a decade, you go, ‘Okay, maybe I know now or maybe this place feels comfortable.’ But the intimidation factor is here. She’s always out there ready to take a chunk of your car away.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Younger Drivers Have Some Concerns

While some of Busch’s nervousness has faded over the years, he still has a healthy respect for Darlington Raceway and the inherent dangers. Todd Gilliland took a different approach and noted that he sits in a favorable position. He has some previous experience at The Lady in Black from the Camping World Truck Series, which he believes will be very beneficial. Though the racetrack still remains a wild card on the schedule.

“I think it’s difficult for everyone, whether they admit it or not, run good or bad,” Gilliland said ahead of qualifying on May 7. “It’s a challenging racetrack. It’s also a fun one. You’re by yourself, driving… that’s what they say, ‘you race the racetrack.’ I feel like it’s fun for a driver, but also challenging.”

The challenges extend to the practice format that only gives the drivers 20 minutes to prepare for Darlington Raceway. They don’t have an extended amount of time to look at the data and make some big changes while searching for the perfect setup. They also have to contend with constantly changing tires.

“It’s really hard. Last year, having no practice was a challenge here,” Chase Briscoe said. “Even 15-20 minutes is hard. Your car just changes so much from Lap 1 to Lap 15 of a run. You can come in and make a change, but your tires are so far gone that you put new tires on and the thing drives totally different.

“I feel like [Darlington] is one of the harder ones to honestly practice at,” Briscoe continued. “For an inexperienced guy like myself, I feel like the shorter practice is better because you don’t get down so far a path where you can’t get back to it. You can’t chase things here just because of the tires.”

Some Drivers Just embrace the Opportunity

Darlington Raceway is a big question mark on the schedule for many drivers, especially those that were unable to take part in previous test sessions. This means that some will head to the starting grid with some trepidation while others will just remain optimistic because they are living a dream.

“Always excited,” Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said. “Always excited to be in the race car. Anytime you’re in the race car, you have an opportunity to run well and do something good. We’re trying to learn every week and as much as we can and try to make our notebook bigger so that every week we can make better adjustments and bring better race cars to the racetrack. My guys have been doing a really good job at that, and Darlington, it’s a tough track. But it’s fun.”

Stenhouse and his fellow drivers will get their first full Next Gen experience at Darlington Raceway when they head to the starting grid for the Goodyear 400. They will test out their abilities behind the wheel of a car that handles noticeably differently than its predecessor.

READ NEXT: Ty Gibbs Sets Hopes for Cup Series Opportunities