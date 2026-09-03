NASCAR Darlington Weather Forecast: Will Rain Impact Southern 500 Weekend?

Weather could become a factor as NASCAR begins its 2026 Chase at one of the most demanding tracks on the schedule.

The Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, but before drivers battle the track “Too Tough to Tame,” teams may have to contend with Mother Nature.

The latest forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday in Darlington, South Carolina, putting multiple on-track sessions potentially in the weather window.

Here is the latest NASCAR Darlington weather forecast for Southern 500 weekend.

Saturday’s NASCAR Darlington Weather Forecast

Saturday is shaping up to be the more volatile weather day.

The latest forecast calls for a high around 97 to 99 degrees, with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. The Weather Channel forecast provided Thursday lists a 60% chance of rain during the day and warns that storms could produce strong, gusty winds.

That timing matters.

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule is packed with on-track activity. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Cup Series cars are scheduled to hit the track for practice at 4 p.m. ET, with Southern 500 qualifying following at 5:10 p.m. ET.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Fleetio 200 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, meaning any afternoon storms or lingering rain could potentially affect several parts of Saturday’s schedule.

Will Rain Impact Sunday’s Southern 500?

Unfortunately for NASCAR fans, the rain threat doesn’t completely disappear for Sunday’s main event.

The latest forecast calls for a high around 88 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The Weather Channel forecast shown Thursday puts the daytime chance of rain at 50%.

That could become important because the Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 6. The 367-lap race is scheduled for 501.32 miles.

Sunday evening also carries a chance of thunderstorms before transitioning to scattered showers later in the night.

As of Thursday, NASCAR has not announced any changes to the Southern 500 start time or weekend schedule.

Forecasts can shift considerably before race day, but for now, NASCAR teams and fans will have reason to keep an eye on the radar throughout the weekend.

The Southern 500 marks the opening race of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, making any potential weather disruption an added variable as the championship fight gets underway at Darlington.