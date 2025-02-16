Daytona 500 Storylines – Don’t MISS These!

On Sunday, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will tackle the Daytona International Speedway in the 67th annual Daytona 500. Here are the storylines you should be following headed into the ‘Great American Race.’

Busch, Keselowski trying to overcome Daytona demons

Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will undoubtedly be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame one day. The only question surrounding their careers is whether or not a Daytona 500 victory will be present on their Hall of Fame resumes. Both drivers have come close before – Keselowski was second headed into turn three on the final lap in 2021, while Busch led at the 500-mile mark in 2023 before losing in NASCAR overtime. Some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers have failed to win the sport’s greatest race, and both Keselowski and Busch are faced with that truth potentially applying to them as they approach the twilight of their respective careers.

Can JRM’s fairytale continue?

Justin Allgaier and the JR Motorsports No. 40 is far from a favorite to win the Daytona 500, but why can’t they do it? The Chevrolet under Allgaier is clearly quick, and Daytona is known to be a breeding ground for first-time winners. If Allgaier can survive the inevitable carnage, keep an eye on him to potentially be the next great Daytona 500 upset.

Will Briscoe’s hot start culminate in a champagne shower?

Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing put together one heck of a first qualifying session together, winning the pole for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday. Now, Briscoe and James Small are hoping Sunday will be the 10th time the Daytona 500 pole winner wins the 500 itself. It’s happened nine times before with seven different drivers. If Briscoe can win on Sunday, he’ll join a prestigious list comprised of Fireball Roberts, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon and Dale Jarrett. The feat has not been accomplished in 25 years, but Briscoe will be looking to buck the trend.

Can a former winner strike gold again?

Austin Cindric has the best starting position (second) of any former Daytona 500 winner. Defending Daytona 500 champion William Byron will start fifth, with three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin starting eighth. Those former winners will have a nice view when the green flag drops, but a few former winners won’t. Two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson will start 40th, with 2023 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starting 31st. They’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to capture another Harley J. Earl trophy.

The Daytona 500 will go green shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with coverage on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Pre-race coverage will begin on FOX at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Daytona 500 starting lineup: