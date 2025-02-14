Hi, Subscriber

Daytona Duels – Key Takeaways

Daytona Duels
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford leads Erik Jones, driver of the #43 AdventHealth Toyota to the finish under caution during the NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Thursday’s Daytona Duels provided plenty of action and drama. With the field set for Sunday’s Daytona 500, here are the major takeaways and storylines from Thursday’s races.

Bubba Back in Victory Lane

A win in a duel isn’t officially a victory, but Bubba Wallace will certainly take it. The Mobile, Alabama, native hasn’t won since Kansas in September of 2022, but got back into victory lane after leading 20 laps and holding off the snarling pack on Thursday. Wallace has always been a solid superspeedway racer, and this win proves his Toyota will be fast on Sunday. Wallace will start third in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

JR Motorsports is in the big show

With a ninth-place finish in duel 1, Justin Allgaier raced his way into the Daytona 500. The race will be JR Motorsports’ first ever Cup Series start, and the No. 40 Chevrolet proved to be pretty quick on Thursday. Dale Jr was rightfully thrilled after the race, and a Daytona 500 win would only make the boss man happier.

Photo Finish Decides Duel 2

Erik Jones won Duel No. 2 at Daytona – until he didn’t. Initially, it was thought that Jones had beaten Austin Cindric to the line by 0.004 seconds, but upon further review, the caution came out with Cindric barely ahead. Jones was forced to drive back to pit road, while a bewildered Cindric walked across the infield in a futile attempt to grab the checkered flag. Cindric will start second in Sunday’s Daytona 500. While Helio Castroneves crashed in Duel 1, the open-exemption provisional will afford a spot in the Daytona 500.

Crashes Crush Hopes and Dreams

Open drivers Chandler Smith, BJ McLeod, JJ Yeley and Anthony Alfredo all saw their hopes of making the Daytona 500 come to an end on Thursday. Smith took what was perhaps the hardest hit of the night, making brutal contact with the turn two wall on lap 14 of Duel 1. While Yeley’s car incurred damage in the crash, he was able to continue, but wa unable to form a run in the closing laps. Alfredo and McLeod were too far back to make a move on Corey LaJoie in the closing laps of Duel 2, and both drivers were caught up in the last-lap crash that played out as the checkered flag flew.

Duel 1 Results:

  1. Bubba Wallace
  2. William Byron
  3. Ty Dillon
  4. Ross Chastain
  5. Tyler Reddick
  6. AJ Allmendinger
  7. Austin Dillon
  8. Chase Elliott
  9. Justin Allgaier
  10. Kyle Busch
  11. Ty Gibbs
  12. Michael McDowell
  13. Ryan Preece
  14. Josh Berry
  15. Martin Truex Jr.
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. JJ Yeley
  18. Carson Hocevar
  19. Chase Briscoe
  20. Chandler Smith
  21. Justin Haley
  22. Helio Castroneves
  23. Zane Smith

Duel 2 Results:

  1. Austin Cindric
  2. Erik Jones
  3. Chris Buescher
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Joey Logano
  6. Corey LaJoie
  7. Todd Gilliland
  8. Ryan Blaney
  9. John Hunter Nemechek
  10. Christopher Bell
  11. Kyle Larson
  12. Riley Herbst
  13. Anthony Alfredo
  14. Shane van Gisbergen
  15. Cody Ware
  16. Cole Custer
  17. BJ McLeod
  18. Noah Gragson
  19. Jimmie Johnson
  20. Brad Keselowski
  21. Daniel Suarez
  22. Alex Bowman

Chase Briscoe and Cindric will lead the 41-car field to green on Sunday. The 67th annual Daytona 500 will go green shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with coverage on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

