Denny Hamlin Admits One Painful Problem Bubba Wallace Still Can’t Escape in NASCAR 2026

Denny Hamlin believes Bubba Wallace has the speed to compete for wins in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, even though results have not fully reflected it. As the NASCAR season moves toward its midpoint, Wallace sits 10th in the standings with 313 points after 12 races for 23XI Racing. He trails teammate Tyler Reddick, who leads the championship standings after a dominant start to the year.

Wallace has recorded six top-10 finishes and one top-five result so far. He has also led 89 laps despite several difficult races that hurt his overall results. Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, said Wallace remains on schedule for a strong playoff push because the team’s pace continues to improve across the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

Denny Hamlin Says Bubba Wallace Has NASCAR Speed Despite Tough Results

Denny Hamlin recently spoke about Wallace’s 2026 NASCAR campaign and cited performance data rather than final finishes. According to Hamlin, Wallace’s speed and average running position show that the No. 23 team remains competitive.

“I think he’s right on pace from where we expect him to be. I think that again, he’s had some tough breaks early on, but the speed is there. That’s what I really look at, like, where’s your pace? Where’s your average running position? All those things really, really matter to overall performance. So I think that he’s where he needs to be to make a deep playoff run, and that’s all we can ask.”

Several incidents earlier in the NASCAR season negatively impacted Wallace’s results. Issues at Martinsville and Talladega cost him valuable points, and challenging restarts also influenced his finishes in important races. Even with those setbacks, Wallace showed a strong pace at Daytona, Atlanta, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Kansas, and Texas.

The 32-year-old driver is now in his ninth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. He already made the playoffs twice in the last three years, including a 2025 Brickyard 400 victory that helped him reach the Round of 12.

Bubba Wallace Faces Big NASCAR Playoff Pressure in 2026

The NASCAR playoff race is becoming tighter as the season continues. Wallace still remains in a strong position because the updated Chase-style playoff format rewards consistency and stage points.

Denny Hamlin praised NASCAR’s revised playoff structure and believes it better reflects performance across the season.

“I think that they hit a home run with it, and it’s not fluff. Everyone knows that I’m not afraid to be critical of decisions made in rule changes, but I think it’s rewarding to do so. Tyler Reddick’s been the best. I feel like we’ve been the next best. And if you look at the standings, it’s in order of where it should be.”

Wallace and crew chief Bootie Barker have shown progress on intermediate tracks, where the No. 23 Toyota has often performed well. Upcoming NASCAR races at Charlotte, Pocono, and Michigan could become important moments in Wallace’s playoff battle.

Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Dominance Raises Pressure at 23XI Racing

While Wallace continues searching for his first win of the 2026 NASCAR season, Reddick has already established himself as one of the strongest drivers in the field. He has collected five victories and eight top-five finishes through 12 races.

Reddick’s success has also strengthened 23XI Racing’s position near the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Hamlin said the standings currently reflect the true pace inside the garage.

For Wallace, avoiding mistakes and surviving chaotic superspeedway races may decide how far he can advance later this year. His experience handling pressure both on and off the track remains valuable as the playoff race intensifies.

With the NASCAR regular season heating up after the All-Star Race, Wallace now faces an important stretch. Hamlin remains confident the speed is already there. The next challenge is turning that pace into victories before the playoffs begin.