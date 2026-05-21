Denny Hamlin Backtracks on Kyle Busch as NASCAR Comeback Suddenly Changes Everything

Denny Hamlin has changed his tone on Kyle Busch after the Richard Childress Racing driver showed signs of improvement in recent NASCAR races. Earlier this season, Hamlin strongly questioned Busch’s struggles in the Next Gen car and doubted whether the two-time Cup Series champion could return to winning consistently.

The comments sparked a public response from Busch and heightened tensions between the former Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. However, recent performances from Busch have shifted the conversation. Strong finishes at Talladega and Watkins Glen, along with a Truck Series win at Dover, have pushed Hamlin to praise Busch again.

The latest episode of Hamlin’s “Actions Detrimental” podcast showed a much different attitude as the NASCAR playoffs continue to approach.

Denny Hamlin Changes Position on Kyle Busch

Earlier in the 2026 NASCAR season, Hamlin openly questioned Busch’s future form in the Cup Series. Speaking on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin said, “Things are not going well in the Kyle Busch camp.”

Hamlin also added, “So we just have to be honest about our expectations. If you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to Victory Lane on a regular basis, you are kidding yourselves, and you’re going to be very disappointed.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver pointed to the current Next Gen car as a major challenge for Busch. Hamlin said, “I just think that until we change cars or something changes, something has to change. I don’t know what.”

Even while criticizing Busch’s recent form, Hamlin still praised his career accomplishments. He called Busch a “Hall of Fame Mount Rushmore driver” and admitted, “Man, I hate seeing it, because Kyle is a competitor who hates losing.”

The comments quickly gained attention across NASCAR because Hamlin and Busch spent years together at Joe Gibbs Racing before Busch moved to Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch Fires Back After NASCAR Criticism

Kyle Busch did not stay quiet after hearing Hamlin’s comments. Before the Kansas race weekend, Busch strongly responded to the criticism.

“I don’t feel like Denny Hamlin even knows what the hell he’s talking about. If Denny wants to switch cars, I’ll switch cars with him. Any day of the week, any time.”

Busch also challenged Hamlin directly by saying, “I’d love for him to show me that he can carry it better than I can. He can bash me all he wants. I can certainly make his life hell.”

The tension carried onto the track during the Kansas race, where Busch raced Hamlin aggressively late in the event. Many NASCAR fans expected the rivalry to grow stronger during the season.

Instead, Busch’s recent results changed the discussion. He finished 10th at Talladega after a crew chief change and followed that with an eighth-place finish at Watkins Glen. Busch also won the Truck Series race at Dover.

After the Dover victory, Busch confidently said, “I guess I still know how to do it.”

Kyle Busch Momentum Brings New Respect From Hamlin

Hamlin reacted positively to Busch’s recent performances during the latest “Actions Detrimental” episode.

“His little comment, ‘I guess I still know how to do it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s an awesome job, man. That’s a good job,” Hamlin said.

When asked about ending the disagreement, Hamlin avoided adding more drama. “I’m not getting into it. He gave me a… he said it in the back, he said it backstage, and then he said it again on the stage.”

Hamlin also praised Busch’s confidence and personality returning. “I said you’re on the Mount Rushmore of NASCAR drivers. I mean, I think it’s awesome,” Hamlin explained.

He later added, “Listen, we need to go back to Kyle Busch talking in the third person. That’s when you know his confidence is back.”

Busch currently sits around 24th in Cup Series points, but his recent finishes have improved his playoff hopes. Hamlin also credited Busch’s Truck Series racing schedule for helping sharpen his confidence and rhythm again as the NASCAR season moves closer to the postseason.