Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Retirement Plan Reveals a Painful Fear He Can’t Ignore

Denny Hamlin has made it clear that he plans to retire from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing after the 2027 season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared more details about that decision during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On the Hotline” on Wednesday.

At 45 years old, Hamlin remains one of the top drivers in NASCAR and continues to compete near the front of the field in the 2026 season. However, the three-time Daytona 500 winner said his focus is not only on winning races now but also on deciding when to step away.

Hamlin wants to leave the sport before a decline in performance forces him out. His goal is to finish his NASCAR career while still feeling capable of winning races and competing for championships.

Denny Hamlin Wants to Retire While Still Winning in NASCAR

Hamlin said his ideal ending would be to leave NASCAR while he still has a realistic chance to win.

“My goal has always been to be able to win my final race. I’d love to win my last race in the Cup Series. That’s against the odds. That’s going to be hard to do. But I at least want to be capable of it and know that I have a chance.”

The veteran driver explained that he still enters race weekends believing he can win. He wants that feeling to remain until the end of his career.

“I want to feel like I do right now in the sense that knowing every Sunday morning, all right, I got a good shot to win today. I have to feel that.”

Hamlin has discussed a possible 2027 retirement before, but his latest comments offered a clearer explanation of why he is planning ahead.

NASCAR Veteran Denny Hamlin Admits Fear of Decline

A major reason behind Hamlin’s retirement timeline is his concern about losing performance as he gets older.

“My ego is very paranoid of the downtrend. And it is going to come. We don’t know when it is. I just want to get ahead of it before it actually does.”

Hamlin said he would rather leave NASCAR by choice than continue racing after his skills begin to fade.

“Sometimes you have to leave some on the table and say, ‘I’m not running next year. I could, but I’m not going to. You’ve got to leave some on the table if you’re going to end on top.”

When comparing his situation to NBA star LeBron James, Hamlin pointed out that NASCAR places more responsibility on individual performance.

“The difference is, LeBron is able to; he has teammates. He’s one piece of the puzzle of the team that can win a championship. I am too, but I’m a bigger piece of the puzzle.”

Joe Gibbs Racing Faces Future After Denny Hamlin’s Retirement

Hamlin’s current contract with Joe Gibbs Racing runs through the 2027 NASCAR season. While he remains one of the team’s top drivers, the organization is already looking toward the future.

“If I knew that I’d lost some of my skill set, it would be difficult for me to truly believe that I can go out there and win a championship in a 10-race chase. I’m just trying to be a little proactive and stay ahead of the curve before I know the curve is coming.”

Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern suggested the team may not be ready to let Hamlin go if he continues performing at a high level.

“If he’s racing like this, there’ll be some conversations.”

The team has also been linked to young prospects such as Brent Crews and Corey Heim as possible future stars. Whenever Hamlin decides to retire, his departure will close one of the most successful careers in modern NASCAR, highlighted by more than 50 Cup Series victories, multiple Daytona 500 wins, and years of championship contention.