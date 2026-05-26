Denny Hamlin Offers Full Support to Samantha Busch After Tragic Kyle Busch Loss

The NASCAR world continues to mourn the sudden death of Kyle Busch after the two-time Cup Series champion died on May 21, 2026. Busch was 41 years old. According to reports, Busch became unresponsive during simulator testing before severe pneumonia developed into sepsis. The tragedy shocked drivers, teams, and fans across the sport.

Now, fellow NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has made a public promise to support Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, and their children during the difficult period ahead. Hamlin, who spent years racing against and alongside Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, spoke emotionally about the family on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast while tributes continued across NASCAR. The support from drivers, teams, and fans has shown how deeply Busch impacted the sport both on and off the track.

Denny Hamlin Supports Samantha Busch After Kyle Busch’s Death

Denny Hamlin said his focus remains on Samantha Busch and the children following Kyle Busch’s death. Hamlin explained that Samantha had previously helped his own family during a painful period in 2025 after his father, Dennis Hamlin, died in a house fire that also injured his mother.

“We just are going to think about the family. Obviously Samantha or Brexton, anything that they need from us or me personally then we’re going to go above and beyond. Samantha was one of the first people that helped my mom after the fire. She was able to contribute and reached out and helped us. That family is very, very caring. Our thoughts are with her.”

Hamlin also posted emotional tributes on social media after Kyle Busch’s death became public.

“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you, KB.”

In another message, Hamlin wrote, “We’ve lost our Kobe Bryant. Today we mourn. Forever we remember. Rest in peace Kyle.”

The NASCAR garage has rallied around Samantha Busch and the couple’s children, Brexton and Lennix, during several emotional moments over Coca-Cola 600 weekend in Charlotte.

Kyle Busch Remembered as NASCAR’s Most Gifted Driver

During an interview with Good Morning America, Denny Hamlin described Kyle Busch as one of the greatest talents NASCAR has ever seen. Hamlin praised Busch’s natural race craft and ability behind the wheel.

“To me, personally, I feel like he’s the most talented, gifted race car driver that ever stepped in a car.”

Hamlin added: “His race craft was better than the rest… He knew how to position his car to make passes that just seemed physically impossible. He found speed in ways that you just couldn’t imagine.”

Hamlin also reflected on Busch’s personal growth over the years, especially after becoming a husband and father.

“The guy wasn’t always the most mature when I was teammates with him… but, man, it just seemed like he was so brash and he wasn’t for everyone. What was for everyone was his talent behind the wheel. He just changed, just like all of us do that have kids one day… you had a more steady Kyle Busch, and really the best Kyle Busch. You saw the evolution of him and he became a man, and he became a great teammate.”

NASCAR Community Mourns Kyle Busch’s Death

A joint statement from the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR described the loss as devastating for the entire sport.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”

Other NASCAR drivers also shared tributes following Kyle Busch’s death. Brad Keselowski called Busch’s talent and work ethic “unmatched.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history… My heart is broken for the Busch family.”

One of Busch’s final public comments now carries even more emotion.

“You take whatever you can get, man. You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all-trust me.”