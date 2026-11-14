Denny Hamlin Retirement: JGR Makes Unexpected Move to Keep Veteran NASCAR Driver Beyond 2027

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) isn’t ready to part ways with Denny Hamlin after the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Although the veteran driver has repeatedly pointed to 2027 as his planned retirement date, the team wants him to reconsider.

JGR president Dave Alpern has made it clear that the organization hopes to keep Hamlin behind the wheel for longer.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Alpern said the team would try to change his mind. His comments come as questions grow about Hamlin’s NASCAR retirement plans. The 45-year-old remains competitive and continues to fight for wins.

However, his future will depend on his own decision, physical condition and ability to compete at the highest level.

Denny Hamlin Retirement Plans Put Joe Gibbs Racing in a Difficult Position

Alpern acknowledged that Hamlin might intend to retire after 2027, but JGR is not prepared to accept that decision without a conversation.

“It may be his plan, but I think I’ve said before, we may tackle him if he tries to leave,” Alpern said.

The JGR president explained that Hamlin’s desire to continue racing will depend on whether he believes he can still win consistently.

“If he doesn’t think he can win every week, he’s not going to want to do it. And as long as he thinks he can, he’s going to keep doing it,” he added.

Alpern believes Hamlin still has what it takes to compete at the front of the NASCAR Cup Series field.

“Based on my eyeball test, he can still win every week. When is Father Time going to catch up? I don’t know right now. Denny’s doing a pretty good job eluding Father Time.”

JGR plans to hold further discussions with Hamlin during the offseason. Although the team has prepared for the possibility of his departure, Alpern admitted that retirement is not the outcome the organization wants.

“In the back of our minds, we’re kind of hoping it doesn’t happen,” he said.

He also stressed that any decision to retire would be completely on Hamlin’s terms.

Progressive Sponsorship and Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Contract Add Another Layer

Hamlin’s future with Joe Gibbs Racing also depends on sponsorship arrangements. Progressive recently renewed its primary sponsorship deal with the driver through 2027, giving the organization financial support for the remainder of his current contract.

Alpern explained how sponsorship affects driver contracts in NASCAR.

“Our sport is so unique… You’ve got to have a sponsor before you can sign your driver, because that’s how we fund it in this sport.”

Hamlin has spent more than two decades with JGR and has recorded 64 NASCAR Cup Series victories. Despite his success, he has yet to win a championship, finishing as the runner-up multiple times.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner has previously explained that he wants to leave full-time racing while he can still compete for victories.

However, Hamlin has not completely closed the door on extending his NASCAR career. Following strong performances during the 2026 season, he acknowledged that maintaining his current level could make retirement harder to accept.

He has also discussed the physical demands of racing, including slower recovery during the week. Nevertheless, he believes his eyesight and reaction time remain strong.

Hamlin has indicated that he will reassess his future early in 2027 while continuing to focus on winning races.

Brent Crews Emerges as Potential Denny Hamlin Replacement at JGR

If Hamlin retires after the 2027 NASCAR season, his attention could shift toward 23XI Racing, the organization he co-owns with Michael Jordan.

Joe Gibbs Racing has also singled out young driver Brent Crews as a possible long-term successor in the No. 11 Toyota. His development gives the organization an option if Hamlin decides not to continue racing.

For now, however, JGR would prefer to retain its veteran driver. Alpern’s comments show that the team intends to make another attempt to convince Hamlin during the offseason.

With Progressive committed through 2027 and Hamlin still competing for wins, his retirement plans remain an important talking point.

The coming months could determine whether the 2027 season marks the end of Hamlin’s full-time NASCAR career or whether JGR manages to convince him to stay longer.