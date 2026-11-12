NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Raises Uncomfortable Questions About Denny Hamlin After Championship Heartbreak

Kevin Harvick believes Denny Hamlin put unnecessary pressure on himself ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Speaking on the latest episode of Harvick’s Happy Hour, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion questioned the hype surrounding Hamlin’s championship bid. Harvick pointed to the promotional campaign and the repeated “bandwagon” message as things he would have handled differently.

Hamlin entered the season finale with a strong chance of winning his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. However, despite leading 208 laps, he finished sixth while Kyle Larson secured the title.

Harvick said the pressure surrounding Hamlin’s title pursuit may have made an already difficult situation even harder for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Kevin Harvick Questions Denny Hamlin’s Championship Hype

Harvick specifically questioned the decision to build so much excitement around Hamlin before the NASCAR championship race.

“What was interesting to me before that race is all the, all the, ‘Get on the bandwagon train talk,’ and just all the hype that they promoted before the race.”

“I would have had to nix that. I’m a firm believer in karma. I’m so cautious about stuff like that because I just — I don’t ever like to beat that drum before…I don’t know. It was kind of strange…He put a lot of pressure on himself.”

The comments referred to Hamlin’s famous bandwagon message after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2025.

Following the victory, Hamlin addressed fans who had booed him and delivered a message that attracted attention across NASCAR.

“You can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it,” Hamlin said.

The statement became part of the conversation surrounding his championship campaign. Harvick, however, believes the promotional attention may have added pressure that Hamlin did not need heading into the season finale.

Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Championship Loss Adds to Frustration

Hamlin had a strong showing in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix. The No. 11 Toyota led 208 laps and seemed to control the race for long stretches.

However, a late tire issue involving William Byron changed the race strategy and created another opportunity for the Championship 4 contenders.

Hamlin restarted behind Kyle Larson on the decisive restart and worked his way forward. But he could only manage a sixth-place finish.

Larson placed third, clinching the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Harvick acknowledged how difficult the defeat must have been for Hamlin, particularly given the circumstances surrounding his championship pursuit.

“When you look at the Hamlin championship story and everything that went with that, I felt bad for him this time,” Harvick said.

“The way that they dominated the race and the way that their cars ran, the story with his dad and just, you know — I think we saw it with William Byron at Martinsville, with the pressure that is on these guys.”

Harvick also pointed to Hamlin’s personal circumstances and the pressure of knowing that championship opportunities do not last forever.

Kevin Harvick Explains the Pressure Behind Hamlin’s Championship Defeat

Harvick believes several factors combined to make the NASCAR championship loss particularly difficult for Hamlin.

The veteran driver highlighted the pressure surrounding Hamlin’s career, his father’s health and the performance of the No. 11 team.

He also compared Hamlin’s situation with William Byron’s experience at Martinsville, where the Hendrick Motorsports driver faced significant pressure during the playoffs.

“In Denny’s situation, knowing that the clock is ticking, announcing when his last year will be, his dad’s health, the performance of the cars, I mean, that was a tough, tough moment for Denny Hamlin to lose that championship. You saw it on his face after the race.”

Hamlin’s defeat extended his wait for a first NASCAR Cup Series championship despite another strong season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

His showing at Phoenix proved the No. 11 team had the speed to contend for the title. However, Larson left the season finale with the championship trophy.

Harvick did not directly blame Hamlin’s pre-race comments for the defeat. Instead, he questioned whether the extra attention and championship hype created unnecessary pressure during one of the season’s biggest races.