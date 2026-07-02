‘People Are So Cruel’: NASCAR Driver’s Estranged Wife Responds to Divorce Backlash

Frankie Muniz’s estranged wife, Paige Price, is speaking out after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver deleted and reposted his divorce announcement following criticism online.

Price took to the comments section beneath the couple’s latest joint Instagram post Wednesday to defend Muniz, saying she was disappointed he felt compelled to remove the original post because of the reaction it received.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you,” Price wrote. “This world is so f–ked.”

Her comments come just one day after Muniz publicly confirmed that the couple had decided to end their marriage after 10 years together.

Paige Price Defends Frankie Muniz Following Divorce Announcement

While acknowledging that “divorce is bad,” Price urged followers to understand that the split has been handled privately and respectfully.

“Divorce is bad, sure – it’s not like we’re excited about it,” she wrote. “But we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.”

Price and Muniz share a 5-year-old son, Mauz, and both have emphasized that co-parenting remains their top priority.

She later expanded on those thoughts through a pair of Instagram Stories.

“The internet is a scary place. I wish you all a kinder sea,” one post read.

In another, she shared a quote that stated:

“Being misread does not alter the architecture of who you are. It only reveals the limits of the observer.”

Muniz Reposted His Divorce Announcement

Earlier Wednesday, Muniz removed his original announcement before reposting the same family video featuring himself, Price and their son dancing together.

The clip included the on-screen text:

“Who says you cant [sic] stay best friends with your baby momma?”

In the accompanying caption, Muniz explained that the pair had privately separated before deciding to end their marriage.

“Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” he wrote.

The former “Malcolm in the Middle” star, who now competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Reaume Brothers Racing, described the decision as one rooted in friendship rather than conflict.

He wrote that after “10 beautiful years together,” they realized their relationship was strongest as “a deep friendship and as co-parents.”

Muniz also praised Price for supporting both his acting and racing careers, saying she “put her own dreams on hold” so he could pursue his own.

Despite ending their marriage, Muniz said they plan to continue operating Muniz Racing together while raising their son “with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.”

Price’s public response reinforced that message, making clear the pair remain united even as they navigate the next chapter of their lives.