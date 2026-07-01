NASCAR Driver Announces Divorce From Wife After 10 Years Together

After nearly a decade together, NASCAR driver and “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz has announced that he and his wife, Paige Price, are ending their marriage.

Muniz shared the news Wednesday in a heartfelt statement on social media, revealing that the couple had privately separated before deciding to move forward with a divorce. The announcement comes after 10 years together, six years of marriage, and the birth of their son, Mauz.

Frankie Muniz Shares Emotional Statement

Muniz opened his statement by explaining that the decision followed a period of private reflection.

“Life update! 🚨 Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage.

After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents.”

Rather than focusing on the end of their marriage, Muniz emphasized the respect the two continue to share and said their priority remains raising their son together.

The NASCAR driver added that he and Price will continue to co-parent “with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.”

Muniz also thanked his wife for the sacrifices she made throughout their relationship.

“I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She has put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter.”

The couple married in February 2020 after first becoming engaged in 2018. They welcomed their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, in March 2021.

Muniz did not discuss what led to the couple’s separation, instead choosing to focus on their continued friendship and commitment to raising their son together.

Muniz Continues Balancing Racing Career

The announcement comes during one of the busiest stretches of Muniz’s racing career.

After years of competing in open-wheel and sports cars, Muniz has become a full-time NASCAR competitor, racing in the Craftsman Truck Series while continuing to build experience in stock cars.

Earlier this season, he recorded one of his strongest NASCAR finishes to date and has remained committed to pursuing his goal of climbing NASCAR’s national series ladder.

Despite the personal news, Muniz’s statement made clear there is no animosity between the former couple. Instead, he described the next chapter of their relationship as one built on friendship and their shared commitment to parenting their son.

His message quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans, many offering words of encouragement and thanking the NASCAR driver for sharing such a personal update with honesty and grace.