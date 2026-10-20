Driver Posthumously Diagnosed With First NASCAR CTE Case

Late NASCAR Hall of Famer Fred Lorenzen has been the first known driver to be diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). After a post-mortem examination of the former NASCAR driver’s bain, researchers at Boston University CTE Center diagnosed him with stage 3 CTE.

Lorenzen, a 26-time Cup Series winner and former Daytona 500 winner, passed away at age 89 on December 18, 2024. His children have donated $1 million to CTE research and to help establish the Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine in the wake of his posthumous diagnosis.

Details of The Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine

Following Lorenzen’s CTE diagnosis, his family created the Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine. It is designed for current or former drivers of any forms of motorsports to reach out with concerns regarding CTE.

The website reads:

“The Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine at the Concussion & CTE Foundation is a free, personalized service for current or former auto racing drivers and their families fighting long-term symptoms of concussion, CTE, or related neurological disorders.”

“If you or a loved one are concerned about suspected Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), are struggling with lingering symptoms, or suffered a recent concussion, we want to hear from you.”

Lorenzen ran 158 NASCAR Cup Series races across 17 seasons (1956-1972). His first victory came at the Martinsville Speedway in 1961 and his final came in a Daytona Qualifier in 1967. In 1965, Lorenzen won the Daytona 500, just the seventh running of “The Great American Race.”

Lorenzen was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Recently Diagnosed With Cognitive Disease

Prior to the revelation of Lorenzen’s posthumous CTE diagnosis, it was revealed that fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip was diagnosed with a cognitive disease.

Waltrip, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and former TV analyst for NASCAR on FOX, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible CTE, according to his family.

In a statement from “DW” and his family, he will be staying out of the public limelight moving forward due to the diagnosis. His family also shared that the diagnosis is “likely” from injuries sustained during his racing career.

“We wanted to share a health update with all of Darrell’s friends and fans who have supported him throughout his racing career. Recently, Darrell has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) – likely from injuries incurred during his racing career.”

“While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy – spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support.”

Waltrip earned 84 career NASCAR Cup Series wins during his career, which ranks fifth-most all-time. His three Cup titles came in 1981, 1982, and 1985. Waltrip was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012, just the third-ever Hall of Fame class.

After Waltrip’s racing career, he became a color commentator for NASCAR on FOX and was a staple in the TV booth from 2001-2019.