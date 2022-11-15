Nashville Superspeedway President Takes On New Challenge

Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses is taking on a new role. He will leave Speedway Motorsports to become the Executive Director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl Organization.

Sports Business Journal first reported the news on November 15 and provided some more details. Moses will oversee both the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Guaranteed Rate Bowl football games. He will start on December 1 while replacing Mike Nealy, who previously served in this role for eight years.

The move to the Fiesta Bowl Organization marks a return to the world of football. Prior to joining Dover Motorsports, Inc. — which Speedway Motorsports later acquired –, Moses was president of the DC Defenders in the XFL. He also served as the CEO of the DC Sports & Entertainment Commission while overseeing the creation of the Military Bowl and the AT&T Nation’s Football Classic.

Along with forging important business relationships and helping create annual bowl games, Moses oversaw the creation of an MLB landmark. He supervised the completion and grand opening of Nationals Park.

Moses Was a Key Part of NASCAR’s Return to Middle Tennessee

In August 2020, Moses made a significant career change. He took over as the president of Nashville Superspeedway. The track had long been dormant, and it was not on any national series schedule. However, Moses and Dover Motorsports put in considerable effort to bring the track back to prominence.

The first race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway since 2011 — the first-ever for the Cup Series — took place in June 2021, and it featured all three national series. There were some comments about long waits in traffic, but the action on the track certainly provided entertainment.

The 2022 season featured the return of the three national series, as well as some infrastructure changes to decrease the amount of time spent waiting to get to the track. The result was another successful race weekend in the heart of Tennessee.

“Erik has been a tremendous part of bringing NASCAR back to Nashville Superspeedway during the past two years,” said Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO.

“We’d like to thank him for all of his hard work promoting the Ally 400 and serving the community. We wish him the very best in his new role at the Fiesta Bowl.”

Another President Will Build on the Foundation

Moses will move on to the Fiesta Bowl Organization while another individual will take over as the president of Nashville Superspeedway. This person will have the task of building upon the foundation that Moses helped build while keeping the track successful.

The next opportunity will be in June 2023. Like the schedules in 2021 and 2022, the upcoming NASCAR season will feature Nashville Superspeedway as the start of the NBC portion of the schedule.

The 2023 NASCAR race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled for June 23-25, 2023, including the Ally 400, TNLottery250, and Rackley200.

The three national series will head to Middle Tennessee on June 23-25 after an off-week, and they will compete on the 1.33-mile oval. Though the Cup Series race will feature a major change in that it will take place at 7 p.m. ET for the first time.

This means that the Ally 400 will start in primetime and finish under the lights. The 2022 race also finished at night, but this was due to multiple weather delays that brought out the red flag.