Frankie Muniz Secures Full-Time Racing Opportunity

Frankie Muniz is switching up his plans for 2023. He has secured a full-time racing opportunity in the ARCA Menards Series, and he will use it to pursue a championship.

Muniz announced the news on January 11. He will drive the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing, and he will take on the full 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. His official debut will take place at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, and his season will continue with 19 other events.

Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams. Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023. pic.twitter.com/OhbFnlMNKW — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) January 11, 2023

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism, and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz said in a press release. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Muniz Tested an ARCA Menards Series Car in 2022

Muniz is best known as an actor, but he has competed in a variety of motorsports throughout his life. He won the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach in 2004 and 2005. He moved up to the Formula BMW USA Championship in 2006 and then took on the ChampCar Atlantic Championship in 2007-2009.

Muniz also set out to secure a stacked racing schedule in 2022. He had the goal of racing in ARCA while also taking on Late Model and Super Late Model races. However, the situation changed due to a sponsor suddenly backing out.

Muniz still had the opportunity to test himself on the track. He joined the ARCA Menards Series drivers at Daytona International Speedway in January 2022 and took part in a test session. His best lap was 51.796 seconds at 173.759 mph.

This test session didn’t lead to an opportunity in 2022, but the situation has now changed. Muniz will now take on the full ARCA Menards Series season while pursuing championship points.

“Ford is pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to our performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor, but also a skilled and enthusiastic racer,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

“He is dedicated to continue growing as a professional stock car racer, and we believe he will make a valuable contribution to the ARCA program at Rette Jones Racing.”

Another Driver Competed for Rette Jones in 2022

The 2022 season featured a different driver behind the wheel of the No. 30 Icon Ford Mustang. Amber Balcaen was the full-time driver as she took on the 20-race schedule.

Balcaen’s season in the No. 30 featured a mix of strong performances and bad luck. She was unable to finish nine of the races, mostly due to crashes. She also secured six top-10 finishes for Rette Jones Racing. This included a three-race stretch at Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Iowa Speedway.

Balcaen’s season with Rette Jones Racing came to an end with her sitting seventh in the championship standings. Muniz will now replace her in the No. 30 Ford Mustang, but she will continue to compete. She will announce her plans for 2023 on January 12.