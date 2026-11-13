Is Frankie Muniz Racing in NASCAR in 2027? What We Know About His Future

Frankie Muniz isn’t finished with NASCAR.

After a difficult season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and a frightening crash at Daytona International Speedway, the former “Malcolm in the Middle” star has made his intentions for 2027 clear. He wants to keep racing stock cars, even if his next NASCAR season looks different from his last.

The question isn’t whether Muniz wants to return. It’s how many races he’ll run, which team he’ll drive for and how he’ll balance NASCAR with a growing sports car racing career.

Here’s what we know about Muniz’s plans for 2027.

Will Frankie Muniz Race in NASCAR in 2027?

Yes, Muniz has publicly stated that he plans to compete in NASCAR in 2027. However, his schedule and team have not been officially confirmed.

During an October Ford media call, Muniz said he “will be racing NASCAR” in 2027, according to NASCAR reporter Jonathan Fjeld, who shared the comments on X on Oct. 20.

Muniz also acknowledged that he was still working out how to divide his time between NASCAR and sports car racing.

That distinction matters. While Muniz intends to return, he has not committed publicly to another full-time Truck Series season.

Fjeld reported that Muniz expects to race in the Craftsman Truck Series when he competes in NASCAR next year.

What Team Will Frankie Muniz Drive for in 2027?

Muniz spent the 2026 NASCAR season driving the No. 33 Ford for Team Reaume, also known as Reaume Brothers Racing.

Whether he’ll return to that organization in 2027 remains unsettled.

Muniz has expressed interest in continuing his relationship with team owner Josh Reaume, but there has been no confirmed announcement establishing his team, car number or full schedule for next season.

A part-time Truck Series campaign remains a possibility, particularly with Muniz pursuing opportunities outside NASCAR.

Until a team makes an official announcement, his 2027 plans should be considered an intention to return rather than a finalized racing program.

Why Sports Car Racing Could Change Muniz’s NASCAR Schedule

Muniz has another reason to keep his options open.

In 2026, he and co-driver Tyler Stone won the Pirelli GT4 America Am class championship, giving Muniz a significant achievement in his racing career.

The success has opened the door to more sports car opportunities, including his interest in competing in higher-level GT machinery.

That creates an intriguing decision for 2027. Muniz could continue developing his NASCAR career while taking on a larger sports car schedule, but doing both may require him to cut back on Truck Series starts.

For now, he hasn’t ruled out a full-time NASCAR return.

How Does Muniz’s Daytona Crash Affect His 2027 Plans?

Muniz’s future has drawn additional attention following his serious crash during practice for the inaugural Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway in November.

He was taken to a hospital after the accident and subsequently released. Images of the heavily damaged Ford Mustang Dark Horse R showed extensive damage, and reports indicated that emergency personnel had to cut him from the vehicle.

Muniz later reassured fans in a statement, saying, “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me.”

The crash prevented him from competing in the exhibition race, but there has been no announcement indicating that it has changed his plans to race in 2027.

For Muniz, the immediate priority is recovery. His longer-term ambition, at least based on his most recent public comments, remains the same.

The bottom line: Frankie Muniz intends to race in NASCAR in 2027, most likely in the Truck Series. Whether that means a full season or a limited schedule is still to be determined.