Horrifying Photos Emerge of Frankie Muniz’s Daytona Crash, Reveal He Had to Be Cut From Car

The first news out of Daytona International Speedway was frightening enough. Frankie Muniz had been hospitalized following a violent crash during practice for a special Veterans Day race.

Now, newly circulated images of the wreckage are offering a sobering look at just how serious the accident was.

The photos show Muniz’s badly damaged Ford Mustang Dark Horse R being transported on a flatbed truck, its front end crushed and its roof removed. According to eyewitness accounts reported by WESH 2 News, emergency crews had to cut Muniz out of the vehicle before he could be taken to the hospital.

The former “Malcolm in the Middle” star, who has spent recent years building a career in professional racing, has since been released from the hospital.

Frankie Muniz’s Daytona Crash Leaves Car Severely Damaged

Muniz was preparing to compete in the inaugural Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona when the accident occurred during practice on the track’s infield road course.

The crash happened early in a lap, with his Mustang striking a tire barrier.

Photos of the car afterward reveal extensive damage to the front end. More striking is the missing roof, which emergency personnel reportedly removed to safely extract Muniz from the wreckage.

Van Richmond, who arrived around the time of the accident, told WESH 2 News that Muniz did not appear to slow before a sharp turn.

Richmond also described a lengthy rescue, estimating that it took approximately 20 minutes to get Muniz into an ambulance.

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The extent of the damage prompted immediate concern, particularly as the practice session was not televised and footage of the actual impact has not publicly surfaced.

There is still no confirmed explanation for what caused the crash.

Brad Keselowski, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of RFK Racing, addressed the possibility of a mechanical issue before the Veterans Day event.

“We looked through all the data and didn’t find anything happened to the car [before the crash],” Keselowski said, according to the reported remarks. “I think we’re all pretty comfortable.”

His comments offer some insight into the initial review, although they do not establish precisely what happened in the moments leading up to the impact.

Frankie Muniz Shares Update After Hospital Release

Muniz was unable to compete in the Veterans Day Classic, with Jenson Altzman stepping in as his replacement. Austin Cindric went on to win the event.

Fortunately, the news surrounding Muniz’s condition has been more encouraging than the images of his wrecked Mustang might suggest.

He was released from the hospital Wednesday evening and shared an update expressing gratitude to those who helped him.

“I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” Muniz said.

He also thanked Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, hospital staff and those who reached out following the accident.

The crash comes during a significant period in Muniz’s racing career. In addition to competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing, he won the Pirelli GT4 America championship in 2026.

For now, the exact circumstances surrounding the Daytona accident remain unclear. What the newly surfaced images make unmistakable, however, is the severity of the impact and the importance of the safety equipment and emergency response that helped Muniz walk away.