Frankie Muniz Released From Hospital After Daytona Crash

Frankie Muniz has been released from a Florida hospital following a Wednesday practice crash at the Daytona road course. The TV actor-turned-NASCAR driver was hospitalized after a crash while practicing for the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic.

Muniz released a statement after leaving the hospital. The 40-year-old said he is “sore” but did not specify any injuries.

Frankie Muniz’s Statement After Hospital Release

Muniz’s statement on his condition was brought to light via X by FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass. The driver of the No. 33 Team Reaume Ford in the Truck Series is disappointed to not be competing in tonight’s race.

However, Muniz expressed gratitude for the safety of his car that he believes prevented any serious injuries.

Here is Muniz’s full statement:

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.”

“I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, it was reported that Muniz had been hospitalized following his practice crash at Daytona. Reports said the former star of “Malcolm in the Middle” was “awake and alert” but did not specify the extent of his injuries.

The Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic features a number of NASCAR’s top stars, including Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson, and Layne Riggs.

Paired into two teams of six, each team will represent a branch of the United States Armed Forces in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Ryan Blaney Also To Miss Ford Event After Fall on Monday

Frankie Muniz is not the only NASCAR driver to have been sidelined from Wednesday’s Ford “Proud to Honor” event. Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, will also not race in the special event.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Blaney required medical attention after a fall when out at dinner with family and friends. Blaney’s injuries were not revealed but that he was resting and recovering from the incident.

The 2023 Cup champion also missed Tuesday night’s NASCAR Awards in Miami.

Here is the statement Blaney put out regarding the incident:

“I was out at dinner last night with my family and some friends and I accidently took a fall that required medical attention. I am doing okay and am resting and recovering.”

“I’m disappointed to miss celebrating Kyle Larson and the NASCAR Championship today and Ford’s ‘Proud to Honor’ race tomorrow at Daytona. While I won’t be there, I’ll be supporting my teammates and fellow Ford drivers as they honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.”

Blaney won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season-finale race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It was Blaney’s fourth win of the 2026 season and first victory at Homestead.