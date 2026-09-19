Frankie Muniz’s Estranged Wife Shares Cryptic Message Hours After His ‘Rock Bottom’ Post

Frankie Muniz opened up about reaching one of the lowest points of his life. Hours later, his estranged wife, Paige Price, had a message of her own.

Price surfaced on Instagram Friday with a cryptic post about “perspective,” sharing it roughly two hours after Muniz detailed a painful six-week stretch and acknowledged that he had “hit rock bottom.”

“Life is all about perspective. If you ask the grass, the zebra is the monster and the lion is the protector,” Price wrote over a video of herself making a wax seal.

The timing was hard to miss, particularly with Muniz and Price in the middle of a separation after 10 years together. Still, Price offered no explanation for the post, did not mention Muniz and gave no indication that the message was directed at him. Whatever prompted it, she left its meaning open to interpretation.

Price added another layer to the post with her choice of music, setting the video to an acoustic rendition of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.”

Paige Price’s Post Comes at a Complicated Time

Price’s brief Instagram Story stood in stark contrast to the lengthy, deeply personal message Muniz had shared shortly before it. While Muniz laid out some of what he has been wrestling with, Price said nothing about her own circumstances beyond the quote about perspective.

The former couple’s relationship has been under increased scrutiny since Muniz announced in July that they were separating “after 10 beautiful years together.” Muniz and Price married in February 2020 after getting engaged in 2018, and they welcomed their son, Mauz, in March 2021.

Their separation has not been entirely straightforward in public, either. Muniz later deleted his initial announcement amid criticism online, prompting Price to step into the comments and defend him.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old funny video of our family because people are so cruel to you,” she wrote at the time, adding, “This world is so [expletive].”

That exchange offered a glimpse at the dynamic between the estranged spouses even as they moved forward separately. Price’s latest post was far more ambiguous. There was no direct response to Muniz, no mention of their marriage and no additional context explaining what she meant.

What made it notable was when it arrived.

Frankie Muniz Had Just Opened Up About ‘Hitting Rock Bottom’

Muniz’s post, shared earlier Friday, painted a stark picture of the past several weeks.

“The last six weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from,” Muniz wrote. “Everything [has] felt heavy, unclear, and like it [has been] falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone.”

The 40-year-old NASCAR driver went on to describe a period of intense self-reflection. Rather than presenting the difficult stretch as something he simply wanted to put behind him, Muniz said it had forced him to confront parts of his life he believes need to change.

“I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me,” he wrote. “Not the polished version I show the world … the actual one.”

Muniz acknowledged that he had “hit rock bottom,” but his message ultimately struck a hopeful note. He wrote that sometimes reaching that point can be the thing that “wakes you up” and forces necessary changes, adding that he believes he could someday look back on this period with gratitude.

“In five years, I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this,” he wrote.

Muniz described the moment as the foundation for what comes next rather than the end of his story.

Price’s Instagram Story followed approximately two hours later.

Whether the two posts were connected is something only Price knows. She didn’t say. Instead, amid a deeply personal period for both of them, she left followers with a single thought: “Life is all about perspective.”