Grant Enfinger Celebrates Win With New Partnership

GMS Racing is making moves during the Camping World Truck Series off-week. The team has secured new partners for Grant Enfinger ahead of the playoff trip to Richmond Raceway.

The Truck Series organization announced the news on August 4 and provided the first look at Enfinger’s new scheme. The No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado will have a new partner in SureDone, an e-commerce platform, on the hood and sides. Existing team partner AutoParts4Less will also join Enfinger for the playoff race on August 13 while taking over the rear of the Chevrolet.

“I’m happy to have SureDone and Auto Parts 4Less on our [No. 23] Chevy for our upcoming race at Richmond,” Enfinger said in a press release. “The e-commerce industry is a competitive space, and It’s great to see companies like Auto Parts 4Less recognize the impact that our sport has, and be able to capitalize on their partnership through some of their existing relationships with other brands.”

The 4Less Group Has Supported Other GMS Racing Drivers

With AutoParts4Less joining Enfinger for the playoff race, it will continue the partnership between GMS Racing drivers. There are multiple that have put the 4Less Group on display, including Jack Wood in 2022 and Sheldon Creed in 2021.

Creed, the 2020 Camping World Truck Series champion, achieved the most success with the company as a primary partner. He won two races during the 2021 season with LiftKits4Less on the No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado. He captured the playoff opener at World Wide Technology Raceway before returning to Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway.

Enfinger will now have the opportunity to continue this success while joining forces with a new partner. He already has seven career wins in the Camping World Truck Series — five with primary partner Champion Power Equipment. His other two wins were with Plugfones and FarmPaint.com.

Enfinger Has His Spot Secure in Another Round

The race at Richmond will continue the Round of 10 and will provide an opportunity for one of the eligible drivers to secure a spot in the Round of Eight. Enfinger is not among this group considering that he has already moved on. His goal will remain on stacking points and keeping his momentum.

Two drivers will fall below the elimination line after races at Richmond and Kansas Speedway while the remaining eight will move on to the next round. They will then use the next three races to battle for spots in the championship four.

Christian Eckes and Matt Crafton are in the worst positions. They are both below the playoff cutline. Though they are only seven points behind Carson Hocevar, who holds the final transfer spot with two races remaining in the round. Ty Majeski is 19 points above the cutline.

Defending Rookie of the Year Chandler Smith, regular-season champion Zane Smith, and defending Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes are all in favorable positions with two races remaining. They are all well above the cutline and should automatically move on to the next round.

