Jimmie Johnson’s Car Purchased by Music Icon for Car Show ‘Like No Other’

The Boss is about to put a championship-winning Cup Series car on full display. Rick Ross has announced that he will hold a car show in May that will feature one of Jimmie Johnson‘s No. 48 Chevrolets.

The rapper provided the news on his Instagram profile. He showed himself sitting in the driver’s seat of the silver and black No. 48 Lowe’s/Kobalt Tools Chevrolet. He then took off down a driveway before coming back and parking the stock car in front of a shop. He explained in the caption that he will showcase Johnson’s ride, along with another NASCAR stock car, during the Rick Ross Car Show on May 21.

The vehicle in question is one of the Cars of Tomorrow that NASCAR used from 2008 to 2012. It is also one of the many vehicles that Johnson took to Victory Lane while winning five consecutive Cup Series championships. This silver and black scheme, in particular, won races at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway among others.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Ross noted on his Instagram page that the No. 48 Chevrolet, which he actually purchased several years ago, will not show up at the car show in the same condition. He said that it will not look like this when the fans and attendees see it again.

Johnson Won Several Races With the COT

Mr. Seven-Time was no stranger to success during his Cup Series career, especially considering that he went 16 consecutive seasons with at least one win. This mark puts him in a tie for fourth place on the all-time list with Rusty Wallace and Ricky Rudd. Kyle Busch and David Pearson each sit at 17 seasons while Richard Petty has the all-time record with 18.

The 2008-2010 seasons featuring the No. 48 Chevrolet Impala were particularly prosperous for Johnson. He posted seven-win seasons in 2008 and 2009 before winning another six in 2010. Each year, he topped the championship standings and secured the most important trophy in the Cup Series.

Johnson’s five-year championship run (2006-2010) played a major role in his legacy as a driver. He won 35 of his career 83 races and he helped Hendrick Motorsports become the winningest team in NASCAR. Johnson added two more championships before exiting the Cup Series and pursuing IndyCar, which helped him tie Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty for the most all-time.

Ross Has Previous Experience at the Track

The video featuring Ross and his No. 48 Chevrolet is not the first time that he has ridden in a stock car. He previously sat in the passenger seat at Texas Motor Speedway while hitting 160 mph.

Ross showcased his experience on his Instagram Story back in 2017, which ended up on YouTube. He showed himself donning a firesuit and heading out onto the intermediate track while riding in the No. 27 Chevrolet Impala with Paul Menard’s name above the doors.

Ross went around Texas Motor Speedway while riding in a pack with three other stock cars. The No. 14, No. 99, and No. 93 all were a spot where the rapper “could have reached out and touched” them while making laps.

READ NEXT: Kurt Busch Celebrates Major Anniversary at Bristol Motor Speedway