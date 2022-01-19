NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony: How To Watch & What Time

Three NASCAR icons will become members of the Hall of Fame on Friday, January 21 following a one-year delay due to COVID-19 uncertainty. Here is the time of the ceremony and how those unable to attend in person can watch.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction will take place at 8 p.m. ET on January 21. Peacock will stream the speeches as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer, and Mike Stefanik (posthumous induction) all enter the hallowed halls. This year’s ceremony marks the first time that there will only be three new members of the Hall of Fame instead of five.

The time has come to salute three legends of our incredible sport. @DaleJr, Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik will be inducted into the #NASCARHOF on Friday. pic.twitter.com/gTIUNPDQTE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 18, 2022

89-year-old Red Farmer headlines the list with a career that includes an estimated 700-plus wins and three consecutive championships in NASCAR’s Late Model Sportsman division (1969-1971). Farmer, who still competes in Alabama, also won the Modified title in 1956.

Farmer never competed full-time in a national series, but he still earned the honor of one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998 due to his numerous accomplishments at tracks spread across the country. Now Farmer will add another honor on January 21.

Earnhardt Has Provided Insight Into His Trophy Case

Added the 1999 Busch Series Championship trophy to the @NASCARHall case. 2 special years with this team and this video explains it well. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/iV5PjGzxQR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 18, 2022

All three new members of the Hall of Fame will have special cases devoted to some of the biggest moments from their careers. There will be helmets, jackets, trophies, and other items with special significance.

Earnhardt has spent the days leading up to his Hall of Fame enshrinement providing some extra information about his trophy case. He explained why he included Chase Elliott’s Xfinity Series championship trophy from 2014, his own Busch Series championship trophy from 1999, the NBC Sports microphone flag, and the 2000 Winston All-Star trophy among others while adding important context about his decisions.

One item, in particular, was the baseball-themed helmet that Earnhardt wore during the 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He returned to the superspeedway mere months after his father’s fatal crash in the 2001 Daytona 500 and delivered an emotional win after leading 116 of the 160 laps.

The Hall of Fame Changed Its Policy for 2022

NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremonies are around the corner and one of the inductees is the late racing legend Mike Stefanik. His wife Julie wrote a speech for his induction. Celebrate Mike by reading her thoughts on what the moments means to this family. pic.twitter.com/bNV35cjUwT — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 8, 2022

Weeks prior to the Hall of Fame ceremony, the policies became a talking point. News surfaced that Stefanik’s widow, Julie Stefanik, would not have the opportunity to speak during the ceremony. Earnhardt posted a pair of photos of the speech while many industry figures called for the Hall of Fame to let her take the stage for a few minutes.

The conversation continued for multiple days until Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and announced a major change. He said during the January 10 appearance that there would be a change in format to allow Julie to speak at her late husband’s ceremony.

Stefanik, who died in a plane crash on September 15, 2019, was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. He won nine total titles in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (seven) and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (two) while setting the all-time Whelen Modified Tour records for wins, poles, top-10s, and top-fives. Stefanik also won the 1999 Truck Series Rookie of the Year Award.

Stefanik never competed at the Cup Series level, but he was a dominant force at tracks across the northeast. His list of accomplishments includes eight wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, five at Martinsville Speedway, and 20 at Stafford Motor Speedway while competing in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He added another 15 wins at Thompson Speedway.

READ NEXT: Ryan Vargas Secures Full-Time Schedule for 2022