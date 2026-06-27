Denny Hamlin Fires Back at NASCAR Social Media Critic: ‘Show Your Face’

Denny Hamlin had quite the social media exchange with a NASCAR fan this week. After the X user criticized the NASCAR on Prime broadcasts, Hamlin fired back by calling the fan a “moron.”

The fan proceeded to have a comeback of his own, leading the driver of the No. 11 to respond again by requesting the user to show their face.

Between Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar trading barbs earlier this week and Hamlin’s interaction with a fan, it has been an interesting week for NASCAR social media.

Hamlin responds to fan’s post: ‘Show me your face’

It started on Tuesday when an X user, whose name is Earl according to their bio, blasted the NASCAR on Prime broadcasts. The criticism stemmed after Brendan McDowell, lead engineer for NASCAR on Prime in San Diego, posted about his love for the broadcast team.

Although many have praised Prime’s coverage over the last five weeks, this NASCAR fan is not on board.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, @SportsonPrime broadcast is the EXACT SAME AS FOX Go to this guy’s profile and you’ll see he’s the lead broadcast engineer for @NASCARONFOX , @SportsonPrime , and @NASCARonUSA Shows how corrupt Nascar media is when they sing praise for @SportsonPrime,” they wrote.

Hamlin responded on Wednesday morning, making it clear how he felt about the fan’s opinion.

“I know you get this a-lot, but your an absolute moron,” Hamlin wrote.

The X user did not take kindly to Hamlin’s comments and posted a photoshopped image of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s post that was directed towards them.

In the photo, it reads “This message to Nascar fans is proudly supported by,” followed by a number of Hamlin’s sponsor graphics.

Hamlin responded again, this time asking the user to show his face in a humorous manner.

“Show your face Earl. I wanna see how close your eyes are to each other,” Hamlin said.

For some, Hamlin’s reference might have gone over their heads.

After Carson Hocevar triggered a massive crash earlier this month at Michigan, car owner Richard Childress sounded over the radio with an interesting insult to the driver of the No. 77.

“Any time their eyes are that close together, it means they’ve got a small brain,” Childress said.

Hamlin said co-owner Michael Jordan ‘likes’ his posts

For anyone thinking Michael Jordan would not like how Hamlin gets into social media spats with fans, the latter set the record straight.

Following the back-and-forth with the fan, one user questioned if Hamlin should be interacting with critics on social media.

“Denny what are you 10 year old. Your a top NASCAR driver and you are engaging in twitter wars. MJ is your partner. Do you see him doing this,” they wrote.

The 64-time Cup Series winner made it clear that Jordan does not mind the banter. In fact, the basketball icon enjoys it.

“My partner ‘sees’ my post. He likes them,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin and Jordan co-own 23XI Racing, a team that began racing full-time in the Cup Series in 2021. In 2026, the team has won five races with Tyler Reddick and one with upstart driver Corey Heim.