Richard Childress Sounds Off After Carson Hocevar’s Costly Michigan Wreck

A chaotic restart during Sunday’s NASCAR Michigan race sparked one of the biggest incidents of the 2026 Cup Series season and led to a memorable radio exchange involving Richard Childress and Carson Hocevar. The Lap 83 crash at Michigan International Speedway collected nine cars and damaged several contenders, including Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Ty Gibbs.

According to reports from Maggie MacKenzie of Heavy.com, the incident began when Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet made contact with John Hunter Nemechek during a restart in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Cars ahead stacked up in the tightly packed field, leaving little room for drivers to react.

The NASCAR Michigan wreck quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the race, especially after Childress delivered a blunt comment over the team radio. While several drivers suffered race-ending damage, Hocevar recovered to score a career-best fifth-place finish at his home track.

NASCAR Michigan Wreck Draws Sharp Criticism from Richard Childress

The NASCAR Michigan wreck unfolded on Lap 83 when contact between Hocevar and Nemechek triggered a chain reaction through the field.

According to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Austin Dillon’s spotter, Brandon Benesch, immediately blamed Hocevar for the crash.

“77 as usual is what causes these things,” Benesch said over the radio.

Childress quickly followed with a remark that spread throughout the NASCAR garage and across social media. According to Gluck, Childress responded, “Yeah. Any time their eyes are that close together, it means they’ve got a small brain.”

The crash proved costly for Richard Childress Racing. Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet suffered significant damage and was eliminated from contention. The incident also hurt Tyler Reddick, who entered the race as the NASCAR Cup Series points leader before losing ground in the standings after being caught in the wreck.

Carson Hocevar Explains What Happened in the NASCAR Michigan Race

After the race, Hocevar addressed the incident and admitted he felt responsible for the outcome.

According to multiple reports, Hocevar said, “I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t mean to do that.’ I obviously feel bad that I wrecked them and everything, but my intention wasn’t to wreck anybody, really. So next time I’ll know what to do a little differently.”

Hocevar also explained what he saw during the restart.

“It looked like he, you know, they kind of like accordioned a little bit and I really didn’t expect it and it caught me off guard so like I turned left. I think that ultimately my evasiveness probably wrecked him and everybody there.”

His explanation did little to calm frustrations among some drivers involved in the accident.

Carson Hocevar Leaves Michigan with Top-Five Finish Despite Backlash

The NASCAR Michigan race highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses of Hocevar’s aggressive driving style.

According to Associated Press coverage, Hocevar acknowledged that some of his decisions behind the wheel have created problems.

“I’m just racing really hard, and there were times where I tried to make a move and get two spots when I probably should have just got one, and it cost me,” he said.

The criticism extended beyond Childress. According to NASCAR.com, Austin Dillon later expressed hope that Hocevar would eventually “figure it out,” while other drivers voiced concerns about unnecessary risks during restarts.

Despite the backlash, Hocevar showed impressive speed throughout the afternoon. The Michigan native led laps, raced near the front, and ultimately secured a career-best fifth-place finish, according to TobyChristie.com. NASCAR officials have not issued penalties related to the NASCAR Michigan wreck, leaving the debate over the incident to continue throughout the garage and on social media.

For Childress, the moment added another memorable chapter to his long NASCAR career. The 80-year-old team owner has never been shy about sharing his opinions, and his radio comment quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the FireKeepers Casino 400.