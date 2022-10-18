Championship-Winning Truck Team, Key Driver Part Ways

A championship-winning Camping World Truck Series team is making a change for the 2023 season. Hattori Racing Enterprises and driver Chase Purdy will “amicably” part ways after the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) and Chase Purdy have agreed to amicably part ways at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season,” the team said in a statement on October 18. “We are appreciative to Chase for his efforts and contributions in helping to establish a second team and earning career-high statistics this season.

“HRE intends to continue fielding two full-time teams in 2023 and is in the process of solidifying the next driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We look forward to closing out the season strong with Chase as we continue to build for the 2023 season.”

The future of the No. 61 will be intriguing considering changes happening in the Truck Series. Kyle Busch Motorsports is moving over to Chevrolet, which removes one team from the Toyota pipeline. Meanwhile, reports indicate that David Gilliland Racing will make its return to the Toyota family.

There are some questions remaining about current Toyota drivers in the Truck Series and in the ARCA Menards Series. Will HRE provide a seat for one of these names? There is no clear answer just yet, but HRE will provide information in the coming months.

Purdy Joined HRE Ahead of the 2022 Truck Series Season

HRE, which won the championship in 2018 with Brett Moffitt, underwent significant changes after the 2021 season. Primary driver Austin Hill moved up to the Xfinity Series and joined Richard Childress Racing, leaving an open seat in the No. 16 after he won eight races in three seasons.

HRE filled this open seat with Tyler Ankrum, who moved back to Toyota after two seasons at GMS Racing. HRE then expanded and added a second full-time entry for Purdy, who also moved over from GMS Racing.

Purdy has started 20 of the first 21 Truck Series races while driving the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and he has matched his career-best mark of two top-10 finishes. Though he has significantly improved his average finish from 22.6 in 2021 to 17.8 in 2022.

Purdy will now finish out his season with races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. He has no previous Truck Series starts at the Florida track, but he has an average finish of 14.5 in his two starts at Phoenix.

The Statement Did Not Address Another Contract

There were a few important details in the statement from HRE. The first was that the team would continue to field two Truck Series entries. The second was that the search for Purdy’s replacement is ongoing.

What the statement did not address is the future of the No. 16 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. HRE did not detail whether Tyler Ankrum will return for his second season with the organization after he secured eight top-10 finishes in the first 21 races.

Based on the wording of the press release, however, it appears that Ankrum could potentially return for another season. HRE only specifically mentioned the search for someone to drive the No. 61. Though the team will have to provide some clarity in the coming weeks.