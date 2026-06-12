How to Watch NASCAR at at Pocono Raceway: TV Coverage and Streaming

Pocono Raceway returns to the NASCAR schedule from June 12-14 with a packed weekend featuring all three national series. The “Tricky Triangle” in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, will host the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Cup Series across three days of racing.

Fans can follow every practice session, qualifying run, and race through a mix of television, streaming, and radio coverage. Several platforms will carry the action, including FS1, The CW, Prime Video, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With different broadcasters handling each series, knowing where to watch can be challenging.

Here is a complete guide to the NASCAR Pocono weekend schedule and broadcast information for every major event at Pocono Raceway.

How to Watch the ARCA Menards Series at Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Pocono weekend begins on Friday, June 12, with the ARCA Menards Series returning to Pocono Raceway after a two-year absence.

The Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET and will cover 60 laps over 150 miles. Practice starts at noon ET, while qualifying follows at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the race live on FS1. Subscribers can also stream the event through the Fox Sports app. FS2 is scheduled to air a replay later in the evening.

Radio listeners can follow the race through Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The event gives fans an early look at young drivers taking on Pocono Raceway’s challenging three-turn layout.

Those planning to watch the NASCAR Pocono weekend should note that race schedules may change due to weather or other circumstances.

How to Watch NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Coverage at Pocono Raceway

Saturday’s NASCAR Pocono weekend action features the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA.

The 100-lap, 250-mile race is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. Practice starts at 10:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET.

Practice and qualifying will stream exclusively on The CW app. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET with NASCAR Countdown Live on The CW before race coverage starts.

The race itself will air on The CW. Fans who miss the live broadcast can usually find replays through the network’s platforms after the event.

MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live radio coverage. Viewers without cable can also access The CW through streaming services that carry the network, including Fubo.

Pocono Raceway has often produced competitive racing in this series, making Saturday one of the most anticipated parts of the NASCAR Pocono weekend.

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Pocono weekend concludes on Sunday, June 14, with the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.

The race is scheduled for 160 laps and 400 miles, with the green flag set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Cup Series practice kicks off Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET, with qualifying starting at 2:10 p.m. ET. Both sessions will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Video will also carry Sunday’s race coverage. Pre-race programming begins around 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by the race and post-race analysis.

Fans looking for additional viewing options can access in-car camera feeds through Max. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio throughout the event.

The NASCAR Pocono weekend closes with one of the most important races of the season at Pocono Raceway, a track known for its unique three-corner design and strategic challenges. Fans can watch every major session through FS1, The CW, Prime Video, MRN, and SiriusXM to ensure they do not miss any action from the Tricky Triangle.