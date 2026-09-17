How to Watch NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway Today: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR’s Chase weekend begins today, Thursday, Sept. 17, at Bristol Motor Speedway with the national series preparing for three days of racing. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the only national series racing today, with the UNOH 250 set for tonight on FS1.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races Friday, while the NASCAR Cup Series takes the track Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Today’s television coverage starts with Truck Series practice and qualifying on FS2 before the ARCA Menards Series runs the Bush’s Best 200 on FS1.

Fans can also stream the NASCAR action through the FOX Sports app and live-TV services that carry FS1 and FS2.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Bristol Today

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens its Chase today with the UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway. FS1 will broadcast the 250-lap race live at 8 p.m. ET, with drivers set to cover 133.25 miles on Bristol’s 0.533-mile concrete oval.

Layne Riggs enters the UNOH 250 as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points leader. The 250-lap race is split into three stages, with the first two ending at laps 65 and 130 before the final stage goes the distance to the finish.

The NASCAR Truck Series schedule at Bristol gets underway at 3 p.m. ET with practice on FS2. Qualifying follows at 4:05 p.m. ET, while driver introductions are expected around 7:40 p.m. ET ahead of the race start.

Fans can watch FS1 and FS2 through the FOX Sports app or FOX One after signing in with a participating TV provider. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling also carry FOX Sports channels. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide radio coverage of the UNOH 250.

The NASCAR action at Bristol continues with the ARCA Menards Series, as the Bush’s Best 200 gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The race precedes the Truck Series event and features 200 laps around Bristol Motor Speedway, covering 106.6 miles.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Bristol

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series does not race at Bristol today. Its Chase race is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, with the Food City 300 starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule begins with practice at 2 p.m. ET, before qualifying takes place at 3:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited. Coverage continues at 7 p.m. ET with NASCAR Countdown Live on The CW ahead of the evening’s race.

The Food City 300 covers 300 laps and 159.9 miles. Fans can watch The CW through an antenna in many markets or stream it through the CW app where available. Fubo also carries The CW in select markets, while YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV offer The CW where the local affiliate is included.

Fans can follow every session live on ESPN Unlimited, including practice, qualifying and the race. Fans can also follow the race on the radio via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series also waits until Saturday, Sept. 19, to race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on USA Network.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race covers 500 laps and 266.5 miles. It is the third Cup playoff race of the 2026 season after Darlington and Gateway. Christopher Bell is the defending Bristol Night Race winner.

Cup Series practice takes place Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying scheduled for about 5:40 p.m. ET on truTV. Saturday’s Cup Series schedule does not include a practice or qualifying session, with PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio handling the day’s radio coverage.

USA Network is available through most major cable and satellite providers and live-TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue. Fans can also stream USA programming through the authenticated NBC Sports app.

HBO Max provides additional Bristol coverage, including in-car cameras, multi-view and live statistics. PRN and SiriusXM carry the Cup Series radio broadcast, while USA Sports Post-Race follows the race on USA Network.